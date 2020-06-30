All apartments in Kent
600 East Smith Street

Location

600 East Smith Street, Kent, WA 98030
Scenic Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Home is a few blocks east of Mill Creek Middle School. Full address provided with completed showing request.

1500 square foot basement suite in a choice location of Kent, on a huge private 1/2 acre lot with lots of privacy. Very safe. Nicely remodeled home, with solid construction. This has been a separate living quarters for many years, and we remodeled the entire suite.

One bedroom.

Kitchen has newer high-end range, nice porcelain tile floors, counter-to-ceiling tile wall (see photos), nice countertop, and new fridge/freezer. There is also a large walk-in pantry with carpet and shelving. Kitchen has two windows and plenty of natural light.

Newer, efficient windows throughout.

Bathroom has new paint, new window, porcelain tile floor, and tile shower. Bedroom, hallway, and large family room have all been painted and look great.

Large laundry room has deep sink, and new washer & dryer. One window for natural light.

Living room is huge, 30' x 14' (alone as big as an apartment), has a big brick fireplace. There are 3 windows and plenty of natural light in the living room, as well as 3 ceiling lights.

Upstairs is occupied by owner (often not there), and there is complete separation between the two living units. Basement entry is totally removed from the upstairs living area, with an outside covered area. Upstairs has it's own laundry (so there are two laundry facilities on the property). Room to park two cars, and we do not allow more than 2 cars for this rental suite. Home is very well-built so there is not too much noise from the upstairs unit, and there is no common stairway or noisy shared area. Renter must be relatively quiet--no loud parties, etc.

Rent includes sewer/water/garbage/WIFI. Electric is on separate meter and relatively low, about $70/mo summer and our last tenant used about $175/mo winters keeping it warm. Cat or small dog might be allowed depending on the circumstances. Last tenant had a cat. $40 Credit/background check per person ove

(RLNE5486606)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
