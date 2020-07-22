26009 132nd Avenue South East

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Built in 1989, this property features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1,260 sq ft of living space. No stairs inside your home @ 26009 132nd Ave Se Kent, WA 98042. with lots of parking. There are lots of nice features about this home including having hardwood floors, a washer and dryer, being on a culdasac and very closet to the Kent park n ride on 132nd and Trader Joes / Safeway. Fenced back yard, covered patio and Garage with parking for 3 additional vehicles, trailers need to get permission from HOA / Owners but possible. Skylights will help with natural light and the wood fireplace will help on your cool nights. This home will not last, call today for your private showing appointment. Aaron Kennedy@ 253-670-4042. PETS are considered - 12 month lease minimum. Shown by Appointment only.