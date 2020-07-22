All apartments in Kent
26009 132nd Avenue South East

26009 132nd Ave SE · No Longer Available
Location

26009 132nd Ave SE, Kent, WA 98030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Built in 1989, this property features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1,260 sq ft of living space. No stairs inside your home @ 26009 132nd Ave Se Kent, WA 98042. with lots of parking. There are lots of nice features about this home including having hardwood floors, a washer and dryer, being on a culdasac and very closet to the Kent park n ride on 132nd and Trader Joes / Safeway. Fenced back yard, covered patio and Garage with parking for 3 additional vehicles, trailers need to get permission from HOA / Owners but possible. Skylights will help with natural light and the wood fireplace will help on your cool nights. This home will not last, call today for your private showing appointment. Aaron Kennedy@ 253-670-4042. PETS are considered - 12 month lease minimum. Shown by Appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26009 132nd Avenue South East have any available units?
26009 132nd Avenue South East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 26009 132nd Avenue South East have?
Some of 26009 132nd Avenue South East's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26009 132nd Avenue South East currently offering any rent specials?
26009 132nd Avenue South East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26009 132nd Avenue South East pet-friendly?
Yes, 26009 132nd Avenue South East is pet friendly.
Does 26009 132nd Avenue South East offer parking?
Yes, 26009 132nd Avenue South East offers parking.
Does 26009 132nd Avenue South East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26009 132nd Avenue South East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26009 132nd Avenue South East have a pool?
No, 26009 132nd Avenue South East does not have a pool.
Does 26009 132nd Avenue South East have accessible units?
No, 26009 132nd Avenue South East does not have accessible units.
Does 26009 132nd Avenue South East have units with dishwashers?
No, 26009 132nd Avenue South East does not have units with dishwashers.
