Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

23808 102nd Ave SE

23808 102nd Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

23808 102nd Avenue Southeast, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
carport
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
23808 102nd Ave SE - (FOR RENT) Ground level condo with two bedrooms and 1.75 baths. Laminate flooring throughout entry and main living areas. Carpet in bedrooms. Wood burning fireplace. Large linen closet. Interior laundry room. Carport with storage. Patio also has a storage area. Well cared for and maintained common grounds.Units have new windows and siding. Convenient location to shopping, marketing, restaurants and bus line. Please call Christine Willey, broker with Century 21 North Homes, at 206-963-2100 before applying.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1998018)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23808 102nd Ave SE have any available units?
23808 102nd Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 23808 102nd Ave SE have?
Some of 23808 102nd Ave SE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23808 102nd Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
23808 102nd Ave SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23808 102nd Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 23808 102nd Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 23808 102nd Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 23808 102nd Ave SE does offer parking.
Does 23808 102nd Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23808 102nd Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23808 102nd Ave SE have a pool?
No, 23808 102nd Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 23808 102nd Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 23808 102nd Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 23808 102nd Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 23808 102nd Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
