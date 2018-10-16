Amenities

23808 102nd Ave SE - (FOR RENT) Ground level condo with two bedrooms and 1.75 baths. Laminate flooring throughout entry and main living areas. Carpet in bedrooms. Wood burning fireplace. Large linen closet. Interior laundry room. Carport with storage. Patio also has a storage area. Well cared for and maintained common grounds.Units have new windows and siding. Convenient location to shopping, marketing, restaurants and bus line. Please call Christine Willey, broker with Century 21 North Homes, at 206-963-2100 before applying.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1998018)