Kent, WA
22726 95th Ave S
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:30 PM

22726 95th Ave S

22726 95th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

22726 95th Avenue South, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
House For Rent in Kent! - -This home won't last long!

-Alongside a friendly neighborhood and a 3 car garage, this home has 5 bedrooms and 2.75 baths. The gas fireplace will keep you warm this winter, and the air conditioning will keep you cool on hot summer days. All while the energy-efficient double pane windows reserve your desired indoor temperature.

-With walk-in closets and storage areas, you'll never run out of room!

-This home also has hardwood floors, a spacious floor plan, and high vaulted ceilings.

-The fully-fenced yard is great for children!

-This gorgeous home was built in 2001

- Security Deposit: $1800 and Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee: $300

- To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/1fc9c7f0b0
- Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
- $45 application fee per adult
- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
- See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com
*Contact Lisa Casal for showing times: teamlisa@rpapm.com | 206 577 0581

(RLNE5133586)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22726 95th Ave S have any available units?
22726 95th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 22726 95th Ave S have?
Some of 22726 95th Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22726 95th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
22726 95th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22726 95th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 22726 95th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 22726 95th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 22726 95th Ave S offers parking.
Does 22726 95th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22726 95th Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22726 95th Ave S have a pool?
No, 22726 95th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 22726 95th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 22726 95th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 22726 95th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 22726 95th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
