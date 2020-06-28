22726 95th Ave S

Amenities

House For Rent in Kent! - -This home won't last long!



-Alongside a friendly neighborhood and a 3 car garage, this home has 5 bedrooms and 2.75 baths. The gas fireplace will keep you warm this winter, and the air conditioning will keep you cool on hot summer days. All while the energy-efficient double pane windows reserve your desired indoor temperature.



-With walk-in closets and storage areas, you'll never run out of room!



-This home also has hardwood floors, a spacious floor plan, and high vaulted ceilings.



-The fully-fenced yard is great for children!



-This gorgeous home was built in 2001



- Security Deposit: $1800 and Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee: $300



- To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/1fc9c7f0b0

- Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)

- $45 application fee per adult

- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates

- See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com

*Contact Lisa Casal for showing times: teamlisa@rpapm.com | 206 577 0581



