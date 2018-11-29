All apartments in Kent
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:15 AM

22018 120th Avenue SE

22018 120th Ave SE · No Longer Available
Location

22018 120th Ave SE, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Handsome Split Level in Great Kent Neighborhood - Nice 2,100 sf split-level home ideally located on a quiet street of well-kept homes. It is close to everything which includes retail and dining at Kent Station, Showare for entertainment and easy access to 167. The whole house has been freshly painted on the inside, with new carpets thru out.

Copy or Paste Link into Browser for 3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=nNZK5eK6Xyf&guides=0&play=1&ts=1&lp=1

Upstairs you will find a spacious open living room with wood burning fireplace providing for a variety of uses and furniture arrangements. Adjacent dining room leads out to a newly painted deck, perfect for barbequing. Nice sized kitchen with plenty of cabinets for storage. Down the hall youll find a king size master bedroom with full bath, 2 more charming bedrooms and a main bath in the hallway. Downstairs is a HUGE and SPACIOUS bonus room, and a utility room with extra toilet. Additional features include a nice sized 2 car garage and big back yard for space to play. Great place to call your home!

Terms: First month rent and security deposit.

No pets. No smoking, or vaping allowed. Contact Shelly Tarica at (206) 914-4447 or starica@wpmsouth.com for details and an appointment to view. Do not apply until you have seen/driven by property and have spoken with me directly.

Application accessible at www.wpmsouth.com with $40.00 per adult application fee. Please note that if you apply online the $40.00 application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4721300)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22018 120th Avenue SE have any available units?
22018 120th Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 22018 120th Avenue SE have?
Some of 22018 120th Avenue SE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22018 120th Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
22018 120th Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22018 120th Avenue SE pet-friendly?
No, 22018 120th Avenue SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 22018 120th Avenue SE offer parking?
Yes, 22018 120th Avenue SE offers parking.
Does 22018 120th Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22018 120th Avenue SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22018 120th Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 22018 120th Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 22018 120th Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 22018 120th Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 22018 120th Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 22018 120th Avenue SE does not have units with dishwashers.
