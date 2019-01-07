Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

21302 106th Ave SE Available 04/01/19 APPLICATION APPROVED - Light and bright 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on Kent's East Hill - Welcome home to this light and bright 4 bedroom home on a corner lot. New paint through out. First floor has gleaming laminate hardwood floors. Large living room leading into a separate dining room. Kitchen with eating counter, new range and dishwasher. Kitchen opens up into a spacious family room with wood burning fire place for those cold nights. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and a main hall bath. Master bedroom has a private 5 piece, with a double sink vanity and large walk in closet. Fully fenced backyard with large patio for entertaining.



Please drive by the property before calling to schedule an appointment with Kymberlee Bruton 206-498-9980. Sorry no smoking or pets allowed. First full month's rent and deposit to move in.



WPM South does not accept portable screening reports. Application fee is $40 per adult and applications can be accessed at www.wpmsouth.com. Please call Kymberlee Bruton 206-498-9980 or email kbruton@wpmsouth.comfor more information or to schedule a showing. Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable.



(RLNE4773632)