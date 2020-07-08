Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

21229 103RD CT SE Available 05/07/20 Excellent Kent Home - Coming soon! - 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2350 SF 2 Story Home with Family Room in cul-de-sac. Kitchen island, pantry, breakfast nook, dishwasher and washer/dryer. Hardwood, carpet, ceramic tile and vinyl flooring. Gas heat. Gas fireplace. Skylight. Master full bath and walk-in closet. Patio, garden shed, fenced backyard and two car garage.



More pictures and info coming soon. Please do not disturb residence.



Professional landscaping required @ $100 per month.



James@Havenrent.com



#471



(RLNE5725808)