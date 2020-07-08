All apartments in Kent
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM

21229 103RD CT SE

21229 103rd Court Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

21229 103rd Court Southeast, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
21229 103RD CT SE Available 05/07/20 Excellent Kent Home - Coming soon! - 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2350 SF 2 Story Home with Family Room in cul-de-sac. Kitchen island, pantry, breakfast nook, dishwasher and washer/dryer. Hardwood, carpet, ceramic tile and vinyl flooring. Gas heat. Gas fireplace. Skylight. Master full bath and walk-in closet. Patio, garden shed, fenced backyard and two car garage.

More pictures and info coming soon. Please do not disturb residence.

Professional landscaping required @ $100 per month.

James@Havenrent.com

#471

(RLNE5725808)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21229 103RD CT SE have any available units?
21229 103RD CT SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 21229 103RD CT SE have?
Some of 21229 103RD CT SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21229 103RD CT SE currently offering any rent specials?
21229 103RD CT SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21229 103RD CT SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 21229 103RD CT SE is pet friendly.
Does 21229 103RD CT SE offer parking?
Yes, 21229 103RD CT SE offers parking.
Does 21229 103RD CT SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21229 103RD CT SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21229 103RD CT SE have a pool?
No, 21229 103RD CT SE does not have a pool.
Does 21229 103RD CT SE have accessible units?
No, 21229 103RD CT SE does not have accessible units.
Does 21229 103RD CT SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21229 103RD CT SE has units with dishwashers.

