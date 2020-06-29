All apartments in Kent
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

1847 S 266th Lane #4102

1847 South 266th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1847 South 266th Street, Kent, WA 98032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
GREAT GROUND FLOOR CONDO! - Great ground floor condo located at the Village at Redondo Condominiums. This Federal Way community is close to I-5, Hwy 99, bus lines, and only minutes from Highline Community College and Redondo Beach! The Village amenities include 2 swimming pools and hot tub, clubhouse, exercise room and sport court!

This condo home has a desirable location in the community, with private patio that backs up to a green belt, and assigned covered parking. This unit has new flooring and paint, as well as wood burning fireplace and master bedroom with full bathroom. You also have full size washer and dryer and lots of storage. Call today to schedule your private showing!

(RLNE5665758)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1847 S 266th Lane #4102 have any available units?
1847 S 266th Lane #4102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 1847 S 266th Lane #4102 have?
Some of 1847 S 266th Lane #4102's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1847 S 266th Lane #4102 currently offering any rent specials?
1847 S 266th Lane #4102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1847 S 266th Lane #4102 pet-friendly?
No, 1847 S 266th Lane #4102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 1847 S 266th Lane #4102 offer parking?
Yes, 1847 S 266th Lane #4102 offers parking.
Does 1847 S 266th Lane #4102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1847 S 266th Lane #4102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1847 S 266th Lane #4102 have a pool?
Yes, 1847 S 266th Lane #4102 has a pool.
Does 1847 S 266th Lane #4102 have accessible units?
No, 1847 S 266th Lane #4102 does not have accessible units.
Does 1847 S 266th Lane #4102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1847 S 266th Lane #4102 does not have units with dishwashers.

