1847 S 266th Lane #4102

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub

GREAT GROUND FLOOR CONDO! - Great ground floor condo located at the Village at Redondo Condominiums. This Federal Way community is close to I-5, Hwy 99, bus lines, and only minutes from Highline Community College and Redondo Beach! The Village amenities include 2 swimming pools and hot tub, clubhouse, exercise room and sport court!



This condo home has a desirable location in the community, with private patio that backs up to a green belt, and assigned covered parking. This unit has new flooring and paint, as well as wood burning fireplace and master bedroom with full bathroom. You also have full size washer and dryer and lots of storage. Call today to schedule your private showing!



(RLNE5665758)