13942 SE 275th ST Available 09/01/19 Lovely 3 bedroom in Kent - This beautiful corner lot home is lovely in every way!



Beautiful quartz counter tops in the kitchen and new stainless appliances. The open style kitchen/family room offers a gas fireplace and opens to the large fully fenced backyard with deck. The formal dining and living room look out on the beautifully landscaped lush backyard. Just off the formal living area there is a nice size office/den.



Upstairs you will find all 3 bedrooms and full guest bath. The master suite is large with updated granite counter vanity and walk-in closet.



Additional amenities:

Heat pump with air conditioning.

In ground sprinkler system.

Large backyard storage shed.



The 2-car garage offers a custom overhead extra storage rack.



This home and grounds are in pristine condition and will go fast!



Please contact Kim Clifton, Licensed Broker to schedule a viewing. 206-909-5869



Terms: First month's rent and refundable security deposit due at lease signing.

12 month lease. $40 NON-REFUNDABLE per adult application fee.



Pets, small dog only with an additional $300.00 refundable deposit.



This is a No smoking,



No Cats Allowed



