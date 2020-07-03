All apartments in Kent
Last updated August 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

13942 SE 275th ST

13942 Southeast 275th Street · No Longer Available
Location

13942 Southeast 275th Street, Kent, WA 98042

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
13942 SE 275th ST Available 09/01/19 Lovely 3 bedroom in Kent - This beautiful corner lot home is lovely in every way!

Beautiful quartz counter tops in the kitchen and new stainless appliances. The open style kitchen/family room offers a gas fireplace and opens to the large fully fenced backyard with deck. The formal dining and living room look out on the beautifully landscaped lush backyard. Just off the formal living area there is a nice size office/den.

Upstairs you will find all 3 bedrooms and full guest bath. The master suite is large with updated granite counter vanity and walk-in closet.

Additional amenities:
Heat pump with air conditioning.
In ground sprinkler system.
Large backyard storage shed.

The 2-car garage offers a custom overhead extra storage rack.

This home and grounds are in pristine condition and will go fast!

Please contact Kim Clifton, Licensed Broker to schedule a viewing. 206-909-5869

Terms: First month's rent and refundable security deposit due at lease signing.
12 month lease. $40 NON-REFUNDABLE per adult application fee.

Pets, small dog only with an additional $300.00 refundable deposit.

This is a No smoking,

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4006100)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13942 SE 275th ST have any available units?
13942 SE 275th ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 13942 SE 275th ST have?
Some of 13942 SE 275th ST's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13942 SE 275th ST currently offering any rent specials?
13942 SE 275th ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13942 SE 275th ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 13942 SE 275th ST is pet friendly.
Does 13942 SE 275th ST offer parking?
Yes, 13942 SE 275th ST offers parking.
Does 13942 SE 275th ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13942 SE 275th ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13942 SE 275th ST have a pool?
No, 13942 SE 275th ST does not have a pool.
Does 13942 SE 275th ST have accessible units?
No, 13942 SE 275th ST does not have accessible units.
Does 13942 SE 275th ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 13942 SE 275th ST does not have units with dishwashers.
