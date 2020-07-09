1318 East James Street

Amenities

Well maintained rambler in Kent. This 3-bed 2-bath has a beautiful kitchen with updated appliances. Enjoy the covered front porch, Living room and bedrooms has carpet throughout. Flowing kitchen opens to large family room. Spacious garage with plenty of parking outside. Located right off James street so close to public transportation. No Felonies, Evictions, Unlawful Detainers. Have good credit and rental/mortgage history; Combined household income = 3x rent (3 X $2,000 = $6,000). Due upon signing: Rent: $2,000; Security deposit: $2,000; Pet deposit ($500/1 dog, $750/2 dogs; $300/1 cat, $600/2 cats (2-pet max); Admin fee: $150 (combined, not per person). Application fee $45 per adult. Call Aaron 253-670-4042 (I live locally).