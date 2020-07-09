All apartments in Kent
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1318 East James Street

1318 East James Street · No Longer Available
Location

1318 East James Street, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Well maintained rambler in Kent. This 3-bed 2-bath has a beautiful kitchen with updated appliances. Enjoy the covered front porch, Living room and bedrooms has carpet throughout. Flowing kitchen opens to large family room. Spacious garage with plenty of parking outside. Located right off James street so close to public transportation. No Felonies, Evictions, Unlawful Detainers. Have good credit and rental/mortgage history; Combined household income = 3x rent (3 X $2,000 = $6,000). Due upon signing: Rent: $2,000; Security deposit: $2,000; Pet deposit ($500/1 dog, $750/2 dogs; $300/1 cat, $600/2 cats (2-pet max); Admin fee: $150 (combined, not per person). Application fee $45 per adult. Call Aaron 253-670-4042 (I live locally).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1318 East James Street have any available units?
1318 East James Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 1318 East James Street have?
Some of 1318 East James Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1318 East James Street currently offering any rent specials?
1318 East James Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1318 East James Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1318 East James Street is pet friendly.
Does 1318 East James Street offer parking?
Yes, 1318 East James Street offers parking.
Does 1318 East James Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1318 East James Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1318 East James Street have a pool?
No, 1318 East James Street does not have a pool.
Does 1318 East James Street have accessible units?
No, 1318 East James Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1318 East James Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1318 East James Street does not have units with dishwashers.

