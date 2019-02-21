All apartments in Kent
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:49 AM

12911 Southeast 231st Way

12911 Southeast 231st Way · No Longer Available
Location

12911 Southeast 231st Way, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Comfortable Rambler located Kent's East Hill - Desirable Misty Meadows Neighborhood. This 3 bed 1.75 bath Rambler has new-modern laminate flooring, and fresh paint through out. The home is light and bright. Inviting entry leads to spacious family room with large windows, and views of the backyard from every angle. Backyard is completely fenced. Kitchen features refrigerator, electric range oven, and dishwasher. Front room off of kitchen has access to side yard and attached garage. Full-sized washer and dryer on site for your use!
Three well planned bedrooms. Master bedroom is over-sized with .75 bath. There is a second full bath just outside of the other two bedrooms. Yard care is included in the rent.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12911 Southeast 231st Way have any available units?
12911 Southeast 231st Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 12911 Southeast 231st Way have?
Some of 12911 Southeast 231st Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12911 Southeast 231st Way currently offering any rent specials?
12911 Southeast 231st Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12911 Southeast 231st Way pet-friendly?
No, 12911 Southeast 231st Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 12911 Southeast 231st Way offer parking?
Yes, 12911 Southeast 231st Way offers parking.
Does 12911 Southeast 231st Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12911 Southeast 231st Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12911 Southeast 231st Way have a pool?
No, 12911 Southeast 231st Way does not have a pool.
Does 12911 Southeast 231st Way have accessible units?
No, 12911 Southeast 231st Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12911 Southeast 231st Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12911 Southeast 231st Way has units with dishwashers.
