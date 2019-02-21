12911 Southeast 231st Way

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Comfortable Rambler located Kent's East Hill - Desirable Misty Meadows Neighborhood. This 3 bed 1.75 bath Rambler has new-modern laminate flooring, and fresh paint through out. The home is light and bright. Inviting entry leads to spacious family room with large windows, and views of the backyard from every angle. Backyard is completely fenced. Kitchen features refrigerator, electric range oven, and dishwasher. Front room off of kitchen has access to side yard and attached garage. Full-sized washer and dryer on site for your use!

Three well planned bedrooms. Master bedroom is over-sized with .75 bath. There is a second full bath just outside of the other two bedrooms. Yard care is included in the rent.

