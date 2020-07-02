12309 SE 217th St

Amenities
PENDING!! East Hill Rambler - 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms
1570 square feet
Living room
Kitchen eating area
Family room
Kitchen
Storage room with separate entry and 1/2 bath
Full bath off hallway
3/4 bath off master bedroom
Appliances included:
Glasstop stove
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Washer
Dryer
Parking: Driveway
Amenities: Large fenced backyard, storage
About the neighborhood: Cost to shopping, Hwy 167 entrance
*Please be sure to verify School District on your own
Elementary: Soos Creek
Middle School: Northwood
High School: Kentridge
$1900.00 Monthly Rent
$1600.00 Refundable Security Deposit
$ 300.00 Non Refundable Cleaning Fee:
$ 500.00 Additional charges will be added for approved pet. No cats.
$ 38.00 Application Fee per adult non-refundable
Renters Insurance required for all tenants
Meridian Valley Property Management, Inc.
Agent: Susan Willadsen
206-271-9622
www.rentalrain.com
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5669278)