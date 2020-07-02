All apartments in Kent
Find more places like 12309 SE 217th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kent, WA
/
12309 SE 217th St
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

12309 SE 217th St

12309 Southeast 217th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kent
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

12309 Southeast 217th Street, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
PENDING!! East Hill Rambler - 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms
1570 square feet
Living room
Kitchen eating area
Family room
Kitchen
Storage room with separate entry and 1/2 bath
Full bath off hallway
3/4 bath off master bedroom

Appliances included:
Glasstop stove
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Washer
Dryer

Parking: Driveway

Amenities: Large fenced backyard, storage

About the neighborhood: Cost to shopping, Hwy 167 entrance

*Please be sure to verify School District on your own
Elementary: Soos Creek
Middle School: Northwood
High School: Kentridge

$1900.00 Monthly Rent
$1600.00 Refundable Security Deposit
$ 300.00 Non Refundable Cleaning Fee:
$ 500.00 Additional charges will be added for approved pet. No cats.
$ 38.00 Application Fee per adult non-refundable

Renters Insurance required for all tenants

Meridian Valley Property Management, Inc.
Agent: Susan Willadsen
206-271-9622
www.rentalrain.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5669278)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12309 SE 217th St have any available units?
12309 SE 217th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 12309 SE 217th St have?
Some of 12309 SE 217th St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12309 SE 217th St currently offering any rent specials?
12309 SE 217th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12309 SE 217th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 12309 SE 217th St is pet friendly.
Does 12309 SE 217th St offer parking?
Yes, 12309 SE 217th St offers parking.
Does 12309 SE 217th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12309 SE 217th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12309 SE 217th St have a pool?
No, 12309 SE 217th St does not have a pool.
Does 12309 SE 217th St have accessible units?
No, 12309 SE 217th St does not have accessible units.
Does 12309 SE 217th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12309 SE 217th St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alvista Lake Meridian
14901 SE 272nd St
Kent, WA 98042
CityZen Commons
10925 SE 259th St
Kent, WA 98030
Arbor Chase Apartments
1615 W Smith St
Kent, WA 98032
Apex West Hill
24849 46th Ave S
Kent, WA 98032
Dwell at Kent Station
443 Ramsay Way
Kent, WA 98032
Village of Newport
2500 S 272nd St
Kent, WA 98032
Knol Apartments
11239 Southeast 260th Street
Kent, WA 98030
Waterford at the Lakes
23605 62nd Ave S
Kent, WA 98032

Similar Pages

Kent 1 BedroomsKent 2 Bedrooms
Kent Apartments with ParkingKent Pet Friendly Places
Kent Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College