Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

11215 SE 225th St

11215 Southeast 225th Street · No Longer Available
Location

11215 Southeast 225th Street, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Kent Easthill Rambler - 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom

1290 square feet
Living room
Dining room
Family room
Kitchen

Appliances included:
Stove
Dishwasher
Refrigerator

Parking: 2 car garage

Amenities:
Fresh paint
Fenced backyard

School District:
Elementary: Emerald Park Elementary
Middle School: Meeker Middle School
High School: Kentridge High School
*Please be sure to verify Schools on your own

$1795.00 Monthly Rent
$1495.00 Refundable Security Deposit
$ 300.00 Non Refundable Cleaning Fee:
$ 500.00 Additional charges will be added for approved pet (limit 1 dog and pet restrictions apply)
$ 38.00 Application Fee per adult non-refundable

Renters Insurance required for all tenants

Meridian Valley Property Management, Inc.
253-630-0123 office
Agent:
Susan Willadsen
206-271-9622
www.rentalrain.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4825423)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11215 SE 225th St have any available units?
11215 SE 225th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 11215 SE 225th St have?
Some of 11215 SE 225th St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11215 SE 225th St currently offering any rent specials?
11215 SE 225th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11215 SE 225th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 11215 SE 225th St is pet friendly.
Does 11215 SE 225th St offer parking?
Yes, 11215 SE 225th St offers parking.
Does 11215 SE 225th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11215 SE 225th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11215 SE 225th St have a pool?
No, 11215 SE 225th St does not have a pool.
Does 11215 SE 225th St have accessible units?
No, 11215 SE 225th St does not have accessible units.
Does 11215 SE 225th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11215 SE 225th St has units with dishwashers.
