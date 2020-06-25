11215 SE 225th St

Amenities

Kent Easthill Rambler - 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom



1290 square feet

Living room

Dining room

Family room

Kitchen



Appliances included:

Stove

Dishwasher

Refrigerator



Parking: 2 car garage



Amenities:

Fresh paint

Fenced backyard



School District:

Elementary: Emerald Park Elementary

Middle School: Meeker Middle School

High School: Kentridge High School

*Please be sure to verify Schools on your own



$1795.00 Monthly Rent

$1495.00 Refundable Security Deposit

$ 300.00 Non Refundable Cleaning Fee:

$ 500.00 Additional charges will be added for approved pet (limit 1 dog and pet restrictions apply)

$ 38.00 Application Fee per adult non-refundable



Renters Insurance required for all tenants



Meridian Valley Property Management, Inc.

253-630-0123 office

Agent:

Susan Willadsen

206-271-9622

www.rentalrain.com



No Cats Allowed



