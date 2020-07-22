All apartments in Kent
11025 S.E. 269th Street
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

11025 S.E. 269th Street

11025 Southeast 269th Street · No Longer Available
Location

11025 Southeast 269th Street, Kent, WA 98030

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Remodeled East Hill Kent Rambler - Fully remodeled home in Tudor Square. Open floor plan with high ceilings and abundant natural light. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including microwave, soft close drawers and cabinets, quartz counters, Italian tile backsplash, breakfast bar and large pantry. Massive living room windows, hard wood floors and gas fireplace. Master with barn door and en suite bath. Full sized washer/dryer. Garden shed and large fenced yard. Pets case-by-case with additional refundable deposit if allowed. Move in funds are first months rent and deposit equal to one months rent.

For details contact Jennifer Bodner: jenniferbodner@cbbain.com or 253-219-8786.

(RLNE5205078)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11025 S.E. 269th Street have any available units?
11025 S.E. 269th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 11025 S.E. 269th Street have?
Some of 11025 S.E. 269th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11025 S.E. 269th Street currently offering any rent specials?
11025 S.E. 269th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11025 S.E. 269th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11025 S.E. 269th Street is pet friendly.
Does 11025 S.E. 269th Street offer parking?
No, 11025 S.E. 269th Street does not offer parking.
Does 11025 S.E. 269th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11025 S.E. 269th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11025 S.E. 269th Street have a pool?
No, 11025 S.E. 269th Street does not have a pool.
Does 11025 S.E. 269th Street have accessible units?
No, 11025 S.E. 269th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11025 S.E. 269th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11025 S.E. 269th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
