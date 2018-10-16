10989 SE 225th St

Amenities

Large Fenced Yard and Great Deck, 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Rambler Available Now!!! - To Set up a viewing contact Kevin at 504.460.3595



Minimum Credit Score of 640 with limited negative reporting and monthly income 3 X monthly rent,



This 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Rambler shouldn't be missed. This home just went through a substantial renovation including new bathroom, carpets, floors, paint, stainless steel appliances and new cabinets.

Located in the Orchard Park neighborhood of Kent this home is great for families and those seeking a quiet and well kept community. The yard wraps around the entire home and is fully fenced. There is a one car garage and an additional storage shed in the back of the home with shelves and storage. Near to the community park, and commuting distance to Kent Station, Tukwila and Renton.



Call or text Kevin with NXNW Real Estate to establish a viewing. 504.460.3595



Pets accepted on a case by case basis.

Move In Cost Are As Follows:

1800.00 Monthly Rent

1500.00 Refundable Security Deposit

47.00 App Fee per app over 18 yrs of age



Pet Fee if Applicable - Pets to be determined on a Case by Case basis.

Applications available online and accepted on a first come first serve basis. Applicants are screened for a credit score of 640 or higher with minimal negative reporting positive rental history and a collective income of 3X the monthly rent.



Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report as defined by RCW 59.18.257.

