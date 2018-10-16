All apartments in Kent
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10989 SE 225th St

10989 Southeast 225th Street · No Longer Available
Location

10989 Southeast 225th Street, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large Fenced Yard and Great Deck, 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Rambler Available Now!!! - To Set up a viewing contact Kevin at 504.460.3595

Minimum Credit Score of 640 with limited negative reporting and monthly income 3 X monthly rent,

This 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Rambler shouldn't be missed. This home just went through a substantial renovation including new bathroom, carpets, floors, paint, stainless steel appliances and new cabinets.
Located in the Orchard Park neighborhood of Kent this home is great for families and those seeking a quiet and well kept community. The yard wraps around the entire home and is fully fenced. There is a one car garage and an additional storage shed in the back of the home with shelves and storage. Near to the community park, and commuting distance to Kent Station, Tukwila and Renton.

Call or text Kevin with NXNW Real Estate to establish a viewing. 504.460.3595

Pets accepted on a case by case basis.
Move In Cost Are As Follows:
1800.00 Monthly Rent
1500.00 Refundable Security Deposit
47.00 App Fee per app over 18 yrs of age

Pet Fee if Applicable - Pets to be determined on a Case by Case basis.
Applications available online and accepted on a first come first serve basis. Applicants are screened for a credit score of 640 or higher with minimal negative reporting positive rental history and a collective income of 3X the monthly rent.

Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report as defined by RCW 59.18.257.
Call or text Kevin with NXNW Real Estate to establish a viewing. 504.460.3595.

(RLNE4596576)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

