Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets dishwasher bathtub oven range Property Amenities accessible basketball court business center carport clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance e-payments internet access online portal

The perfect blend of outdoor bliss and residential convenience, Colby Creek Apartment Homes provide beautiful, modern interiors with close proximity to some of the Pacific Northwest's top recreational activities. Choose from one, two or three bedroom layouts that provide plenty of space for you and even your four-legged friends.Towering pines surround our beautiful Everett apartments, where you'll enjoy the great outdoors within a cozy apartment setting.