8931 West Mall Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly microwave

Available 07/22/20 Rambler 3 bedroom 2 Full baths. - Property Id: 288696



This home has an opened a living concept. It also has a fully fenced backyard with a nice bright large covered deck. This home is a nice 3 bedroom 2 Full baths. Washer dryer included.

It is located at the end of a cul-de-sac in a very safe neighborhood as the police department is right down the same street.

This quaint home is close to the Everett Mall and many shopping centers, like Trader Joe's, Target, Starbucks...

It is 2 minutes from I-5 and Boeing Freeways.

(RLNE5813852)