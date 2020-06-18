All apartments in Everett
8931 West Mall Dr
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

8931 West Mall Dr

8931 West Mall Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8931 West Mall Drive, Everett, WA 98208
Cascade View

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 07/22/20 Rambler 3 bedroom 2 Full baths. - Property Id: 288696

This home has an opened a living concept. It also has a fully fenced backyard with a nice bright large covered deck. This home is a nice 3 bedroom 2 Full baths. Washer dryer included.
It is located at the end of a cul-de-sac in a very safe neighborhood as the police department is right down the same street.
This quaint home is close to the Everett Mall and many shopping centers, like Trader Joe's, Target, Starbucks...
It is 2 minutes from I-5 and Boeing Freeways.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288696
Property Id 288696

(RLNE5813852)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8931 West Mall Dr have any available units?
8931 West Mall Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 8931 West Mall Dr have?
Some of 8931 West Mall Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8931 West Mall Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8931 West Mall Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8931 West Mall Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8931 West Mall Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8931 West Mall Dr offer parking?
No, 8931 West Mall Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8931 West Mall Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8931 West Mall Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8931 West Mall Dr have a pool?
No, 8931 West Mall Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8931 West Mall Dr have accessible units?
No, 8931 West Mall Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8931 West Mall Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8931 West Mall Dr has units with dishwashers.
