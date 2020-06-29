7221 Yew St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Available 10/01/19 Newly renovated Duplex - Property Id: 156859



Renting the lower floor of my home. It has a nice view of sunrise, woods and some mountains. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, 1800 sqft, 12 seat cinema, walk in laundry with washer/dryer. The entire down stairs has just been renovated with new floors, cabinets, granite counter tops and paint. Rent includes utilities, sewer, heat, electricity and internet. Private entrance at side of house and 2 parking spots in front.



The back yard and deck will be shared with us and our 2 large super friendly dogs. Probably best if we are all dog lovers.

