Last updated September 29 2019 at 10:15 AM

7221 Yew St

7221 Yew Street · No Longer Available
Location

7221 Yew Street, Everett, WA 98203
Valley View

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Available 10/01/19 Newly renovated Duplex - Property Id: 156859

Renting the lower floor of my home. It has a nice view of sunrise, woods and some mountains. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, 1800 sqft, 12 seat cinema, walk in laundry with washer/dryer. The entire down stairs has just been renovated with new floors, cabinets, granite counter tops and paint. Rent includes utilities, sewer, heat, electricity and internet. Private entrance at side of house and 2 parking spots in front.

The back yard and deck will be shared with us and our 2 large super friendly dogs. Probably best if we are all dog lovers.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/156859p
Property Id 156859

(RLNE5154333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7221 Yew St have any available units?
7221 Yew St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 7221 Yew St have?
Some of 7221 Yew St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7221 Yew St currently offering any rent specials?
7221 Yew St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7221 Yew St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7221 Yew St is pet friendly.
Does 7221 Yew St offer parking?
Yes, 7221 Yew St offers parking.
Does 7221 Yew St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7221 Yew St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7221 Yew St have a pool?
No, 7221 Yew St does not have a pool.
Does 7221 Yew St have accessible units?
No, 7221 Yew St does not have accessible units.
Does 7221 Yew St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7221 Yew St has units with dishwashers.
