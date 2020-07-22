5841 Highway Place

Amenities
Recently built home 2b/1den/2.5bath/1.5CarGarage - Property Id: 52488
This home was constructed in 2018 and is located in the heart of Everett and walkable distance to Evergreen Way shops, dining; minute drive to I-5 freeway and Boeing; next to golf course.
- 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom
- 1 Den/office room
- A private patio
- Lots of windows.
- 1.5 car garage (possibly a large car and a small car can go in).
- Spacious Master bedroom with attached bathroom
- Guest bed and Guest bath.
- walkable distance to Evergreen Way shops, dining
- minute drive to I-5 freeway and Boeing;
- next to golf course
