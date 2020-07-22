5841 Highway Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Recently built home 2b/1den/2.5bath/1.5CarGarage - Property Id: 52488



This home was constructed in 2018 and is located in the heart of Everett and walkable distance to Evergreen Way shops, dining; minute drive to I-5 freeway and Boeing; next to golf course.



- 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom

- 1 Den/office room

- A private patio

- Lots of windows.

- 1.5 car garage (possibly a large car and a small car can go in).

- Spacious Master bedroom with attached bathroom

- Guest bed and Guest bath.

- walkable distance to Evergreen Way shops, dining

- minute drive to I-5 freeway and Boeing;

- next to golf course

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/52488

Property Id 52488



(RLNE5630689)