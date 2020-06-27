Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

5118 Sound Ave Available 08/01/19 Lovely 5 bed 3 bath in Everett/Mukilteo!! Partial Sound View! - To schedule a showing, please use the following link: https://lead.showdigs.com/#/unit/f49d1ec5-1e1d-4d87-b282-23a40ab94f0b



Beautiful 2-story home on quiet hill in Everett/Mukilteo! Light-filled home with vaulted entry and floor to ceiling windows in the living room. Mix of hardwood floors and carpet. Attached garage, private back patio, stainless steel appliances, large porch area, and beautiful gardens and outdoor spaces! Schedule a tour today.



Spacious 5 bed 3 bath in Everett/Mukilteo area! 2400sfqt, 2 stories, pet-friendly, with attached garage and large patio. Quiet, clean, and safe neighborhood. Deposit equal to first month's rent and first-month rent due upon move in (subject to change depending on strength of application).



-Partial views of the Sound!

-Pet friendly!

-Landscaping included in rent!

-Attached garage!

-Large deck perfect for gatherings!



Terms:

-Deposit is equal to first month's rent and due on move in

-First month rent is due on move in

-$48 application fee (all adults over 18 years old MUST apply)

-$100 admin fee

-$350/pet deposit + $100/pet fee due on move in

-1 year lease minimum.



(RLNE5003525)