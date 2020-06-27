All apartments in Everett
5118 Sound Ave
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:41 AM

5118 Sound Ave

5118 Sound Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5118 Sound Avenue, Everett, WA 98203
Boulevard Bluffs

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5118 Sound Ave Available 08/01/19 Lovely 5 bed 3 bath in Everett/Mukilteo!! Partial Sound View! - To schedule a showing, please use the following link: https://lead.showdigs.com/#/unit/f49d1ec5-1e1d-4d87-b282-23a40ab94f0b

Beautiful 2-story home on quiet hill in Everett/Mukilteo! Light-filled home with vaulted entry and floor to ceiling windows in the living room. Mix of hardwood floors and carpet. Attached garage, private back patio, stainless steel appliances, large porch area, and beautiful gardens and outdoor spaces! Schedule a tour today.

Spacious 5 bed 3 bath in Everett/Mukilteo area! 2400sfqt, 2 stories, pet-friendly, with attached garage and large patio. Quiet, clean, and safe neighborhood. Deposit equal to first month's rent and first-month rent due upon move in (subject to change depending on strength of application).

-Partial views of the Sound!
-Pet friendly!
-Landscaping included in rent!
-Attached garage!
-Large deck perfect for gatherings!

Terms:
-Deposit is equal to first month's rent and due on move in
-First month rent is due on move in
-$48 application fee (all adults over 18 years old MUST apply)
-$100 admin fee
-$350/pet deposit + $100/pet fee due on move in
-1 year lease minimum.

(RLNE5003525)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

