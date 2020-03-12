All apartments in Everett
Find more places like 4129 Grand Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Everett, WA
/
4129 Grand Ave
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

4129 Grand Ave

4129 Grand Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Everett
See all
South Forest Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4129 Grand Avenue, Everett, WA 98203
South Forest Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Landscaping Included In This Beautiful 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Home - A charming one bedroom / one bath (tub only) home built in 1903 with landscaping included. Just through the beautiful french doors, you'll find a quaint living room which allows lots of natural lighting. Along with brand new LVP flooring throughout, step into the kitchen to find all new appliances, new cabinets, laminate counters, SS sink. Kitchen also has a separate dining area. In the back of the home you'll find a spacious utility room with brand new stack-able washer/dryer. Outside of the home, find a well-manicured yard. . The home is located close to I-5, shopping, restaurants and more. No pets. No smoking/vaping. Available now. KB/AB

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5338517)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4129 Grand Ave have any available units?
4129 Grand Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
Is 4129 Grand Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4129 Grand Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4129 Grand Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4129 Grand Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everett.
Does 4129 Grand Ave offer parking?
No, 4129 Grand Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4129 Grand Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4129 Grand Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4129 Grand Ave have a pool?
No, 4129 Grand Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4129 Grand Ave have accessible units?
No, 4129 Grand Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4129 Grand Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4129 Grand Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4129 Grand Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4129 Grand Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

CentrePointe Greens
8600 18th Ave W
Everett, WA 98204
Cascadia Pointe Apartments
8710 5th Ave W
Everett, WA 98204
Olin Fields
10115 Holly Dr
Everett, WA 98204
West Mall Place
9300 W Mall Dr
Everett, WA 98208
Tessera Apartments
1304 Bruskrud Rd.
Everett, WA 98595
Lakeside Apartments
747 75th St SE
Everett, WA 98203
Huntington Park
9009 W Mall Dr
Everett, WA 98208
Park 120
120 W Casino Rd
Everett, WA 98204

Similar Pages

Everett 1 BedroomsEverett 2 Bedrooms
Everett Apartments with BalconyEverett Dog Friendly Apartments
Everett Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WA
Sammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestmontHolly
Everett Mall SouthCascade View
Port GardnerEvergreen

Apartments Near Colleges

Everett Community CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College