4129 Grand Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

Landscaping Included In This Beautiful 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Home - A charming one bedroom / one bath (tub only) home built in 1903 with landscaping included. Just through the beautiful french doors, you'll find a quaint living room which allows lots of natural lighting. Along with brand new LVP flooring throughout, step into the kitchen to find all new appliances, new cabinets, laminate counters, SS sink. Kitchen also has a separate dining area. In the back of the home you'll find a spacious utility room with brand new stack-able washer/dryer. Outside of the home, find a well-manicured yard. . The home is located close to I-5, shopping, restaurants and more. No pets. No smoking/vaping. Available now. KB/AB



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5338517)