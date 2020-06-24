All apartments in Everett
3927 Friday Ave SE
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

3927 Friday Ave SE

3927 Friday Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3927 Friday Avenue, Everett, WA 98201
Port Gardner

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently Remodeled 3 bedroom + Bonus Available Now! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/d76a5e3008

Darling Remodeled Bungalow. Main floor great room concept living/dining/kitchen with recently installed laminate flooring & newer dishwasher. Two beds, bath, side deck off kitchen. Lower level has a 3rd bedroom, and 4th room for office or bedroom (no closet), bath/laundry. A few steps lower is daylight rec/living room with tall ceilings, walk out French doors to covered patio. Newer Carpet on lower. The home was painted through out the interior and exterior of the home last year.New bathroom flooring. Recent touch up painting New stainless fridge with ice and water and new stainless glass top stove.

This location is amazing! You have Safeway right down the street for your grocery shopping needs. Short drive to downtown Everett with many restaurants and entertainment options. You are also less than 1 mile away from Forest Park with lovely trails, swimming and an animal farm. Just minutes to the I5 N&S.

It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.

(RLNE4678737)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3927 Friday Ave SE have any available units?
3927 Friday Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 3927 Friday Ave SE have?
Some of 3927 Friday Ave SE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3927 Friday Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
3927 Friday Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3927 Friday Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3927 Friday Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 3927 Friday Ave SE offer parking?
No, 3927 Friday Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 3927 Friday Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3927 Friday Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3927 Friday Ave SE have a pool?
No, 3927 Friday Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 3927 Friday Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 3927 Friday Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3927 Friday Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3927 Friday Ave SE has units with dishwashers.
