3927 Friday Ave SE

Recently Remodeled 3 bedroom + Bonus Available Now!



Darling Remodeled Bungalow. Main floor great room concept living/dining/kitchen with recently installed laminate flooring & newer dishwasher. Two beds, bath, side deck off kitchen. Lower level has a 3rd bedroom, and 4th room for office or bedroom (no closet), bath/laundry. A few steps lower is daylight rec/living room with tall ceilings, walk out French doors to covered patio. Newer Carpet on lower. The home was painted through out the interior and exterior of the home last year.New bathroom flooring. Recent touch up painting New stainless fridge with ice and water and new stainless glass top stove.



This location is amazing! You have Safeway right down the street for your grocery shopping needs. Short drive to downtown Everett with many restaurants and entertainment options. You are also less than 1 mile away from Forest Park with lovely trails, swimming and an animal farm. Just minutes to the I5 N&S.



It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.



