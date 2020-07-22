All apartments in Everett
Last updated November 21 2019 at 10:51 PM

3207 Colby Ave

3207 Colby Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3207 Colby Avenue, Everett, WA 98201
Port Gardner

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Get a $250 Visa Gift Card if you move in before December 1st 2019!
Welcome to Colby House Condominiums! This Secured Access Building Condo features 2 Bed, 2 Bath and boasts an updated Kitchen, Living room, and Master Bedroom with a Walk in Closet. Wood Laminate Plank flooring through the living space and newer carpet in the Bedrooms. The Kitchen features Stainless Steel Appliances, and Stellar Views from the Covered Balcony. Unit also includes Laundry room with stackable Washer and Dryer, with lots of storage shelves. Located in Down Town Everett, a few blocks from The Children's Museum and all the Downtown Everett Shops and Restaurants, a short walk to Angel of the Winds Arena and the Aquasox' Funko Field; also a short commute to Boeing, Providence Hospital and super easy access to I-5.

Water/Sewer/Trash included in rent. Tenant pays Electricity, Cable/Internet.

OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:

Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $4,125 | Non-Smoking Property

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted

Pet Policy: No Pets Allowed. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)

Tenant to pay utilities: Electricity
To view Unit contact Real Property Management North Puget Sound, Leasing Agent: 425.527.6553

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,375 | Security Deposit $1,375 | $100 Document fee applies | Standard 12 month lease

Amenities: Disposal, Fireplace, Stainless Steel Appliances, Washer/Dryer, Pantry in Kitchen, Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3207 Colby Ave have any available units?
3207 Colby Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 3207 Colby Ave have?
Some of 3207 Colby Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3207 Colby Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3207 Colby Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3207 Colby Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3207 Colby Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3207 Colby Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3207 Colby Ave offers parking.
Does 3207 Colby Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3207 Colby Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3207 Colby Ave have a pool?
No, 3207 Colby Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3207 Colby Ave have accessible units?
No, 3207 Colby Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3207 Colby Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3207 Colby Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
