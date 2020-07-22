3207 Colby Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access pet friendly

Get a $250 Visa Gift Card if you move in before December 1st 2019!

Welcome to Colby House Condominiums! This Secured Access Building Condo features 2 Bed, 2 Bath and boasts an updated Kitchen, Living room, and Master Bedroom with a Walk in Closet. Wood Laminate Plank flooring through the living space and newer carpet in the Bedrooms. The Kitchen features Stainless Steel Appliances, and Stellar Views from the Covered Balcony. Unit also includes Laundry room with stackable Washer and Dryer, with lots of storage shelves. Located in Down Town Everett, a few blocks from The Children's Museum and all the Downtown Everett Shops and Restaurants, a short walk to Angel of the Winds Arena and the Aquasox' Funko Field; also a short commute to Boeing, Providence Hospital and super easy access to I-5.



Water/Sewer/Trash included in rent. Tenant pays Electricity, Cable/Internet.



OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:



Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $4,125 | Non-Smoking Property



Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted



Pet Policy: No Pets Allowed. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)



Tenant to pay utilities: Electricity

To view Unit contact Real Property Management North Puget Sound, Leasing Agent: 425.527.6553



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,375 | Security Deposit $1,375 | $100 Document fee applies | Standard 12 month lease



Amenities: Disposal, Fireplace, Stainless Steel Appliances, Washer/Dryer, Pantry in Kitchen, Garage