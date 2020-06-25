All apartments in Everett
Last updated May 2 2019 at 4:13 PM

320 89th st Se

320 89th St SE · No Longer Available
Location

320 89th St SE, Everett, WA 98208
Cascade View

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious Rambler in fabulous location on a quiet cul-de-sac close to I-5, Boeing & Evergreen Way. Three Bedrooms plus a flex room which could be used as 4th bedroom. Living room/dining room, laundry room and huge sun/rec room. Special features include a sunken living rm with rock wall fireplace & wood stove insert, extraordinary woodwork, built-ins, tons of storage.
First, last & deposit application fee is $35 per adult.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 89th st Se have any available units?
320 89th st Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 320 89th st Se have?
Some of 320 89th st Se's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 89th st Se currently offering any rent specials?
320 89th st Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 89th st Se pet-friendly?
No, 320 89th st Se is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everett.
Does 320 89th st Se offer parking?
Yes, 320 89th st Se offers parking.
Does 320 89th st Se have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 89th st Se does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 89th st Se have a pool?
No, 320 89th st Se does not have a pool.
Does 320 89th st Se have accessible units?
No, 320 89th st Se does not have accessible units.
Does 320 89th st Se have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 89th st Se has units with dishwashers.
