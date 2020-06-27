All apartments in Everett
Last updated July 18 2019 at 4:54 PM

2808 Victor Place

Location

2808 Victor Place, Everett, WA 98201
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
furnished
Home with character. While its only 828 sq ft the wood floors sparkle. Plaster walls have their own glow. Its staged as 2 bedroom and you get 1 other room that may serve a variety of purposes, a guest room or a den/study, computer room. Nice sized back yard mostly fenced. Pets accepted on an individual basis requiring additional deposits. Washer & Dryer are free to use till they expire. Rent is 1800 a month plus all utilities. We estimate water sewer to be 125 a month and that is paid each month with rent on the 1st. We do not accept portable screening reports. We will allow pets on an individual basis, requiring additional secure deposit.Will consider renting as furnished at a different rental rate. Review https://www.northfieldproperties.info/rental-criteria
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

