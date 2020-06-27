2808 Victor Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Home with character. While its only 828 sq ft the wood floors sparkle. Plaster walls have their own glow. Its staged as 2 bedroom and you get 1 other room that may serve a variety of purposes, a guest room or a den/study, computer room. Nice sized back yard mostly fenced. Pets accepted on an individual basis requiring additional deposits. Washer & Dryer are free to use till they expire. Rent is 1800 a month plus all utilities. We estimate water sewer to be 125 a month and that is paid each month with rent on the 1st. We do not accept portable screening reports. We will allow pets on an individual basis, requiring additional secure deposit.Will consider renting as furnished at a different rental rate. Review https://www.northfieldproperties.info/rental-criteria

