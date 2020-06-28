Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Fully Remodeled Rambler with 2 Masters and 2 Kitchens - $2495~ 2623 W Mukilteo Blvd Everett home. Fully remodeled rambler with daylight basement and two masters, and two kitchens. Main floor has chef's kitchen w/ SS appliances, living room w/ over sized fireplace and access to back deck. There are 2 bdrms on the main & 2 baths. Private entrance to lower level-beautiful bright family room w double sided fireplace visible to master bedroom, lower level also features a full kitchen with fridge/stove/dishwasher and a separate dining room, there is also a 3/4 bath. Lawn services included. Plenty of parking. No smoking, No pets. Mukilteo Schools. Close to parks, Boeing and Ferry. Available now with a 6 month lease then Month-to-Month AB/KB



(RLNE5036905)