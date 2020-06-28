All apartments in Everett
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:14 AM

2623 W Mukilteo Blvd

2623 West Mukilteo Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2623 West Mukilteo Boulevard, Everett, WA 98203
Boulevard Bluffs

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fully Remodeled Rambler with 2 Masters and 2 Kitchens - $2495~ 2623 W Mukilteo Blvd Everett home. Fully remodeled rambler with daylight basement and two masters, and two kitchens. Main floor has chef's kitchen w/ SS appliances, living room w/ over sized fireplace and access to back deck. There are 2 bdrms on the main & 2 baths. Private entrance to lower level-beautiful bright family room w double sided fireplace visible to master bedroom, lower level also features a full kitchen with fridge/stove/dishwasher and a separate dining room, there is also a 3/4 bath. Lawn services included. Plenty of parking. No smoking, No pets. Mukilteo Schools. Close to parks, Boeing and Ferry. Available now with a 6 month lease then Month-to-Month AB/KB

(RLNE5036905)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2623 W Mukilteo Blvd have any available units?
2623 W Mukilteo Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 2623 W Mukilteo Blvd have?
Some of 2623 W Mukilteo Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2623 W Mukilteo Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2623 W Mukilteo Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2623 W Mukilteo Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2623 W Mukilteo Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everett.
Does 2623 W Mukilteo Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2623 W Mukilteo Blvd offers parking.
Does 2623 W Mukilteo Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2623 W Mukilteo Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2623 W Mukilteo Blvd have a pool?
No, 2623 W Mukilteo Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2623 W Mukilteo Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2623 W Mukilteo Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2623 W Mukilteo Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2623 W Mukilteo Blvd has units with dishwashers.
