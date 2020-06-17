2415 11th St #5

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

Come visit the Highlander Apartments in Everett, WA!

We are a quiet community with beautiful views, conveniently located within walking distance of Everett Community College and just minutes from downtown Everett, where you can get a bite at one of the many local restaurants featuring a wide selection of foods, catch a Silvertips game, or take a stroll through one of the many parks in the area. We are also within walking distance to Providence, Hawthorne Elementary, North Middle School, and Everett High School.



Our location provides easy access to I-5 North and South. A short drive to Tulalip Resort Casino, Seattle Premium Outlets, Marysville, Paine Field, and Boeing.

Residents enjoy access to a tanning bed, pool, exercise room, and even a hot tub!

Contact our team to setup a tour and learn more about life at the Highlander Apartments.



Visit our website www.highlanderapartmentseverett.com