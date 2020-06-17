All apartments in Everett
Last updated April 24 2020 at 5:48 AM

2415 11th St #5

2415 11th Street · (425) 252-5454
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2415 11th Street, Everett, WA 98201
Delta

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 549 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
Come visit the Highlander Apartments in Everett, WA!
We are a quiet community with beautiful views, conveniently located within walking distance of Everett Community College and just minutes from downtown Everett, where you can get a bite at one of the many local restaurants featuring a wide selection of foods, catch a Silvertips game, or take a stroll through one of the many parks in the area. We are also within walking distance to Providence, Hawthorne Elementary, North Middle School, and Everett High School.

Our location provides easy access to I-5 North and South. A short drive to Tulalip Resort Casino, Seattle Premium Outlets, Marysville, Paine Field, and Boeing.
Residents enjoy access to a tanning bed, pool, exercise room, and even a hot tub!
Contact our team to setup a tour and learn more about life at the Highlander Apartments.

Visit our website www.highlanderapartmentseverett.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2415 11th St #5 have any available units?
2415 11th St #5 has a unit available for $1,060 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 2415 11th St #5 have?
Some of 2415 11th St #5's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2415 11th St #5 currently offering any rent specials?
2415 11th St #5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2415 11th St #5 pet-friendly?
No, 2415 11th St #5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everett.
Does 2415 11th St #5 offer parking?
Yes, 2415 11th St #5 does offer parking.
Does 2415 11th St #5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2415 11th St #5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2415 11th St #5 have a pool?
Yes, 2415 11th St #5 has a pool.
Does 2415 11th St #5 have accessible units?
No, 2415 11th St #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 2415 11th St #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2415 11th St #5 does not have units with dishwashers.
