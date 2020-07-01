All apartments in Everett
Find more places like 2104 Wetmore Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Everett, WA
/
2104 Wetmore Ave
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:03 AM

2104 Wetmore Ave

2104 Wetmore Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Everett
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2104 Wetmore Avenue, Everett, WA 98201
Bayside

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
2104 Wetmore Ave - (FOR RENT) Beautifully remodeled historic home with mountain views! Your new kitchen features Stainless double oven gas range, dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave. New cabinets, granite counters, under mount sink! Huge pantry. New tankless gas water heater and gas fireplace! Home thoroughly insulated and vinyl double pane windows. Refinished and new hardwoods, carpet. New bathrooms. Freshly painted! New designer front and rear doors, interior doors original! Parking in rear/RV space and shop. Please call Gwenever Cannon, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 425-876-0066 cell or 425-743-4009 office, before applying.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5372135)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2104 Wetmore Ave have any available units?
2104 Wetmore Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 2104 Wetmore Ave have?
Some of 2104 Wetmore Ave's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2104 Wetmore Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2104 Wetmore Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2104 Wetmore Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2104 Wetmore Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everett.
Does 2104 Wetmore Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2104 Wetmore Ave offers parking.
Does 2104 Wetmore Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2104 Wetmore Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2104 Wetmore Ave have a pool?
No, 2104 Wetmore Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2104 Wetmore Ave have accessible units?
No, 2104 Wetmore Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2104 Wetmore Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2104 Wetmore Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Stinson
133 124th St SE
Everett, WA 98208
Olin Fields
10115 Holly Dr
Everett, WA 98204
Lake Park
11005 16th Ave SE
Everett, WA 98208
Sofi Lakeside
12402 Admiralty Way
Everett, WA 98204
Sage
1730 112th St SW
Everett, WA 98204
Lakeside Apartments
747 75th St SE
Everett, WA 98203
Lumen
1315 Pacific Ave
Everett, WA 98201
Park 120
120 W Casino Rd
Everett, WA 98204

Similar Pages

Everett 1 BedroomsEverett 2 Bedrooms
Everett Apartments with BalconyEverett Dog Friendly Apartments
Everett Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WA
Sammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestmontHolly
Everett Mall SouthCascade View
Port GardnerEvergreen

Apartments Near Colleges

Everett Community CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College