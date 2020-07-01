Amenities

2104 Wetmore Ave - (FOR RENT) Beautifully remodeled historic home with mountain views! Your new kitchen features Stainless double oven gas range, dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave. New cabinets, granite counters, under mount sink! Huge pantry. New tankless gas water heater and gas fireplace! Home thoroughly insulated and vinyl double pane windows. Refinished and new hardwoods, carpet. New bathrooms. Freshly painted! New designer front and rear doors, interior doors original! Parking in rear/RV space and shop. Please call Gwenever Cannon, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 425-876-0066 cell or 425-743-4009 office, before applying.



No Pets Allowed



