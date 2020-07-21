All apartments in Everett
Find more places like 2040 Hollow Dale Place Unit A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Everett, WA
/
2040 Hollow Dale Place Unit A
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

2040 Hollow Dale Place Unit A

2040 Hollow Dale Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Everett
See all
Holly
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2040 Hollow Dale Place, Everett, WA 98204
Holly

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
business center
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
GET A $500 DISCOUNT IF YOU MOVE-IN BEFORE SEPTEMBER 15, 1019!

SHOWING STARTS ON AUGUST 29,2019.

This pretty 1,520-square-foot duplex unit is located on a quiet and peaceful Holly neighborhood in Everett, Washington.

This unfurnished duplex unit has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 2-car attached garage plus 2 car spaces driveway parking.

The cozy interiors kitchen is equipped with fine cabinets that have plenty of storage space; a smooth countertop; and ready-to-use appliances such as a refrigerator, stove/oven, and garbage disposal. The bedrooms are simply comfortable spaces to sleep. Its bathrooms, neat and nice.

For climate control, there is forced-air heating in the unit.

There are in-unit washer and dryer available.

Exterior has a nice backyard, perfect for outdoor activities with family and friends.

Pets are allowed (cats and small dogs). We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet.

No smoking on the property.

The tenant will be responsible for electricity and trash. Water and sewage will be the responsibility of the landlord.

Close to grocery stores and business center!

Nearby Parks: Kasch Memorial Park, Thornton A. Sullivan Park, and McCollum Pioneer Park.

Nearby Schools:
Kamiak High School - 1.9 miles, 10/10
Harbour Pointe Middle School - 1.81 miles, 9/10
Odyssey Elementary School - 1.3 miles, 5/10
Lake Stickney Elementary School - 1.92 miles, 5/10

Bus lines:
952 - 0.8 mile

(RLNE5111509)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2040 Hollow Dale Place Unit A have any available units?
2040 Hollow Dale Place Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 2040 Hollow Dale Place Unit A have?
Some of 2040 Hollow Dale Place Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2040 Hollow Dale Place Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
2040 Hollow Dale Place Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2040 Hollow Dale Place Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2040 Hollow Dale Place Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 2040 Hollow Dale Place Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 2040 Hollow Dale Place Unit A offers parking.
Does 2040 Hollow Dale Place Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2040 Hollow Dale Place Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2040 Hollow Dale Place Unit A have a pool?
No, 2040 Hollow Dale Place Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 2040 Hollow Dale Place Unit A have accessible units?
No, 2040 Hollow Dale Place Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 2040 Hollow Dale Place Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2040 Hollow Dale Place Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arterra
711 W Casino Rd
Everett, WA 98204
HighGrove
12433 Admiralty Way
Everett, WA 98204
West Mall Place
9300 W Mall Dr
Everett, WA 98208
Sage
1730 112th St SW
Everett, WA 98204
Colby Creek
923 112th St SW
Everett, WA 98204
Timberline Court
1020 112th St SW
Everett, WA 98204
The Lakehouse
12115 19th Ave SE
Everett, WA 98208
Lakeside Apartments
747 75th St SE
Everett, WA 98203

Similar Pages

Everett 1 Bedroom ApartmentsEverett 2 Bedroom Apartments
Everett Apartments with BalconiesEverett Pet Friendly Apartments
Everett Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WA
Sammamish, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestmontHolly
Everett Mall SouthCascade View
Port GardnerEvergreen

Apartments Near Colleges

Everett Community CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College