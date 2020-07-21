2040 Hollow Dale Place Unit A

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal pet friendly garage air conditioning business center

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

GET A $500 DISCOUNT IF YOU MOVE-IN BEFORE SEPTEMBER 15, 1019!



SHOWING STARTS ON AUGUST 29,2019.



This pretty 1,520-square-foot duplex unit is located on a quiet and peaceful Holly neighborhood in Everett, Washington.



This unfurnished duplex unit has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 2-car attached garage plus 2 car spaces driveway parking.



The cozy interiors kitchen is equipped with fine cabinets that have plenty of storage space; a smooth countertop; and ready-to-use appliances such as a refrigerator, stove/oven, and garbage disposal. The bedrooms are simply comfortable spaces to sleep. Its bathrooms, neat and nice.



For climate control, there is forced-air heating in the unit.



There are in-unit washer and dryer available.



Exterior has a nice backyard, perfect for outdoor activities with family and friends.



Pets are allowed (cats and small dogs). We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet.



No smoking on the property.



The tenant will be responsible for electricity and trash. Water and sewage will be the responsibility of the landlord.



Close to grocery stores and business center!



Nearby Parks: Kasch Memorial Park, Thornton A. Sullivan Park, and McCollum Pioneer Park.



Nearby Schools:

Kamiak High School - 1.9 miles, 10/10

Harbour Pointe Middle School - 1.81 miles, 9/10

Odyssey Elementary School - 1.3 miles, 5/10

Lake Stickney Elementary School - 1.92 miles, 5/10



Bus lines:

952 - 0.8 mile



(RLNE5111509)