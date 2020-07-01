All apartments in Everett
Find more places like 2024 Lombard Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Everett, WA
/
2024 Lombard Ave.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:03 AM

2024 Lombard Ave.

2024 Lombard Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Everett
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2024 Lombard Avenue, Everett, WA 98201
Bayside

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2024 Lombard Ave. Available 04/05/20 Charming Everett Home - Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath house in Everett. Enjoy the newly finished hardwood floors throughout the main floor, cozy fireplace, and extra storage space in the lower level. A spacious upstairs loft provides a bonus living space and the newly finished backyard is perfect for entertaining! No smoking and pets on approval only.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $5,200 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE3373416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2024 Lombard Ave. have any available units?
2024 Lombard Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 2024 Lombard Ave. have?
Some of 2024 Lombard Ave.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2024 Lombard Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2024 Lombard Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2024 Lombard Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2024 Lombard Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2024 Lombard Ave. offer parking?
No, 2024 Lombard Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2024 Lombard Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2024 Lombard Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2024 Lombard Ave. have a pool?
No, 2024 Lombard Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2024 Lombard Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2024 Lombard Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2024 Lombard Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2024 Lombard Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Latitude
12907 E Gibson Rd
Everett, WA 98204
Cascadia Pointe Apartments
8710 5th Ave W
Everett, WA 98204
Camelot Apartments
11030 Evergreen Way
Everett, WA 98204
Olin Fields
10115 Holly Dr
Everett, WA 98204
West Mall Place
9300 W Mall Dr
Everett, WA 98208
Lake Park
11005 16th Ave SE
Everett, WA 98208
Park 120
120 W Casino Rd
Everett, WA 98204
Casablanca
10710 Evergreen Way
Everett, WA 98204

Similar Pages

Everett 1 BedroomsEverett 2 Bedrooms
Everett Apartments with BalconyEverett Dog Friendly Apartments
Everett Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WA
Sammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestmontHolly
Everett Mall SouthCascade View
Port GardnerEvergreen

Apartments Near Colleges

Everett Community CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College