1908 98th Plaza South West

Beautiful listing by Trish Graham with Renters Warehouse call or text for details, 253-649-2416. This 3 bed 2.5 bath 1,556 sq ft town-home has attached garage and is conveniently located to highways, airports, entertainment, shopping, Boeing and so much MORE. Easy access to Hwy 2, 9 & I-5 for adventures, shopping, entertainment and MORE... Close to public transportation. Rent: $2,150.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Pets welcome with additional deposit. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application, $45 app fee. Good credit, rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Please do not apply until you have seen/driven by property. Tours can be scheduled at showmojo.com; please remember to submit any questions at time of scheduling! First month's rent and security deposit due upon approval.