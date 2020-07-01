All apartments in Everett
Last updated March 31 2020 at 7:45 PM

1908 98th Plaza South West

1908 98th Pl SW · No Longer Available
Location

1908 98th Pl SW, Everett, WA 98204
Holly

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful listing by Trish Graham with Renters Warehouse call or text for details, 253-649-2416. This 3 bed 2.5 bath 1,556 sq ft town-home has attached garage and is conveniently located to highways, airports, entertainment, shopping, Boeing and so much MORE. Easy access to Hwy 2, 9 & I-5 for adventures, shopping, entertainment and MORE... Close to public transportation. Rent: $2,150.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Pets welcome with additional deposit. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application, $45 app fee. Good credit, rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Please do not apply until you have seen/driven by property. Tours can be scheduled at showmojo.com; please remember to submit any questions at time of scheduling! First month's rent and security deposit due upon approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1908 98th Plaza South West have any available units?
1908 98th Plaza South West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
Is 1908 98th Plaza South West currently offering any rent specials?
1908 98th Plaza South West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1908 98th Plaza South West pet-friendly?
No, 1908 98th Plaza South West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everett.
Does 1908 98th Plaza South West offer parking?
Yes, 1908 98th Plaza South West offers parking.
Does 1908 98th Plaza South West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1908 98th Plaza South West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1908 98th Plaza South West have a pool?
No, 1908 98th Plaza South West does not have a pool.
Does 1908 98th Plaza South West have accessible units?
No, 1908 98th Plaza South West does not have accessible units.
Does 1908 98th Plaza South West have units with dishwashers?
No, 1908 98th Plaza South West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1908 98th Plaza South West have units with air conditioning?
No, 1908 98th Plaza South West does not have units with air conditioning.

