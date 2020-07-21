All apartments in Everett
Find more places like 1310 12th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Everett, WA
/
1310 12th Street
Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:24 AM

1310 12th Street

1310 12th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Everett
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1310 12th Street, Everett, WA 98201
Northwest Everett

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
1310 12th Street Available 08/01/19 Beautiful Home For Rent North Everett $2180 - Charm and location make this adorable 3 bed, 1 bath craftsman in fabulous Historic North Everett neighborhood a must see. This beautifully maintained home boasts original glass door knobs, light fixtures, crown molding & more with modern conveniences of updated electrical & plumbing. The newly finished basement provides extra entertaining space, utility room & bedroom. There is a bedroom on the main for convenience as well as partial sound views from the breakfast nook and master bedroom. Don't miss this one!

New Roof, new front yard fencing, added screen door, 2018 Monte Cristo Award Recipient, 1/2 mile walk to Grand Ave. Park, 1/4 mile to Cafe, 1/4 mile to kids' park
Rent includes lawn care there is no garage.

Please text or email jade for viewing 425-622-0864
jade@lamoureuxrealestate.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5009352)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1310 12th Street have any available units?
1310 12th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
Is 1310 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1310 12th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 12th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1310 12th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1310 12th Street offer parking?
No, 1310 12th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1310 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1310 12th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 12th Street have a pool?
No, 1310 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1310 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 1310 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1310 12th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1310 12th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1310 12th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camelot Apartments
11030 Evergreen Way
Everett, WA 98204
Bluwater
11311 19th Ave SE
Everett, WA 98208
The Stinson
133 124th St SE
Everett, WA 98208
Alister Parx Apartments
605 Center Rd
Everett, WA 98204
Lake Park
11005 16th Ave SE
Everett, WA 98208
The Winsley
9900 12th Ave W
Everett, WA 98204
Timberline Court
1020 112th St SW
Everett, WA 98204
Park 120
120 W Casino Rd
Everett, WA 98204

Similar Pages

Everett 1 Bedroom ApartmentsEverett 2 Bedroom Apartments
Everett Apartments with BalconiesEverett Pet Friendly Apartments
Everett Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WA
Sammamish, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestmontHolly
Everett Mall SouthCascade View
Port GardnerEvergreen

Apartments Near Colleges

Everett Community CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College