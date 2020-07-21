Amenities

1310 12th Street Available 08/01/19 Beautiful Home For Rent North Everett $2180 - Charm and location make this adorable 3 bed, 1 bath craftsman in fabulous Historic North Everett neighborhood a must see. This beautifully maintained home boasts original glass door knobs, light fixtures, crown molding & more with modern conveniences of updated electrical & plumbing. The newly finished basement provides extra entertaining space, utility room & bedroom. There is a bedroom on the main for convenience as well as partial sound views from the breakfast nook and master bedroom. Don't miss this one!



New Roof, new front yard fencing, added screen door, 2018 Monte Cristo Award Recipient, 1/2 mile walk to Grand Ave. Park, 1/4 mile to Cafe, 1/4 mile to kids' park

Rent includes lawn care there is no garage.



Please text or email jade for viewing 425-622-0864

jade@lamoureuxrealestate.com



No Cats Allowed



