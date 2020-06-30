12925 3rd Ave SE #B6

Amenities

New Townhome. New 60 inch wall mounted TV included. Each bedroom with private bath - Brand new townhome at The Parc at Creekside, in an excellent location with easy access to freeway, shopping, fitness, restaurants.

* Luxury wood grain vinyl plank flooring on the main floor.

* The living room is beautiful and features a slim wall mount fireplace with tile accents.

* Wall of windows with an excellent, calm, greenbelt view.

* Slab Granite kitchen, stainless appliances, 5 burner gas range.

* Powder bath on main level.

* Upstairs 2 bedrooms each have a private bathroom.

* The master bedroom has excellent greenbelt views.

* Master bathroom with double sinks and step-in shower.

* Full size washer and dryer included.

* Climate controlled heat/cool system for ideal comfort through all the seasons.

* Tank-less water heater will save energy and never run out of hot water.

* From the garage is a door leading to the back with a little grass area against the greenbelt. This would make a nice little BBQ and picnic area.

* Big beautiful McCollum Park just around the corner has walking/jogging/biking trails through an old growth forest.

* Nearby Planet Fitness, Sprouts grocery, and Fred Meyer.

* Easy walk to McCollum Park & Ride lot, green/ blue bus line.

* Quick access to Paine Field and Boeing.

* Microsoft Connector pick-up location 1.4 miles away.

No pets. Please call with questions or to arrange a time to view this home. (4252955902) Gregory Property Management.



No Pets Allowed



