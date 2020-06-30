All apartments in Everett
Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:45 AM

12925 3rd Ave SE #B6

12925 3rd Ave SE · No Longer Available
Location

12925 3rd Ave SE, Everett, WA 98208
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
New Townhome. New 60 inch wall mounted TV included. Each bedroom with private bath - Brand new townhome at The Parc at Creekside, in an excellent location with easy access to freeway, shopping, fitness, restaurants.
* Luxury wood grain vinyl plank flooring on the main floor.
* The living room is beautiful and features a slim wall mount fireplace with tile accents.
* Wall of windows with an excellent, calm, greenbelt view.
* Slab Granite kitchen, stainless appliances, 5 burner gas range.
* Powder bath on main level.
* Upstairs 2 bedrooms each have a private bathroom.
* The master bedroom has excellent greenbelt views.
* Master bathroom with double sinks and step-in shower.
* Full size washer and dryer included.
* Climate controlled heat/cool system for ideal comfort through all the seasons.
* Tank-less water heater will save energy and never run out of hot water.
* From the garage is a door leading to the back with a little grass area against the greenbelt. This would make a nice little BBQ and picnic area.
* Big beautiful McCollum Park just around the corner has walking/jogging/biking trails through an old growth forest.
* Nearby Planet Fitness, Sprouts grocery, and Fred Meyer.
* Easy walk to McCollum Park & Ride lot, green/ blue bus line.
* Quick access to Paine Field and Boeing.
* Microsoft Connector pick-up location 1.4 miles away.
No pets. Please call with questions or to arrange a time to view this home. (4252955902) Gregory Property Management.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12925 3rd Ave SE #B6 have any available units?
12925 3rd Ave SE #B6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 12925 3rd Ave SE #B6 have?
Some of 12925 3rd Ave SE #B6's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12925 3rd Ave SE #B6 currently offering any rent specials?
12925 3rd Ave SE #B6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12925 3rd Ave SE #B6 pet-friendly?
No, 12925 3rd Ave SE #B6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everett.
Does 12925 3rd Ave SE #B6 offer parking?
Yes, 12925 3rd Ave SE #B6 offers parking.
Does 12925 3rd Ave SE #B6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12925 3rd Ave SE #B6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12925 3rd Ave SE #B6 have a pool?
No, 12925 3rd Ave SE #B6 does not have a pool.
Does 12925 3rd Ave SE #B6 have accessible units?
No, 12925 3rd Ave SE #B6 does not have accessible units.
Does 12925 3rd Ave SE #B6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12925 3rd Ave SE #B6 does not have units with dishwashers.

