Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

12307 21st Ave SE Available 08/29/20 4 Bedroom With Almost New Appliances Available Now! - Please email the current residents to schedule a tour: 12307Everett@gmail.com



Come check out this 2-story 4/2.5 Freshly painted exterior last year, gracious living & dining room with cove ceiling. Kitchen boasts all new stainless appliances, an abundance of cabinets, and opens to the family room with gas fireplace. Beautiful scraped wood floors flow through the entire downstairs. Upstairs is the spacious master with en suite bath, 3 generous bedrooms and another full bath. Private, fully fenced back yard, situated on a cul-de-sac, with good freeway access for commuters!



The location can't be be a when living here. You are just minutes away from Thorton A Sullivan Park, Everett Mall and much much more!



It is available 08/29/2020. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.



(RLNE4646092)