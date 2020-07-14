All apartments in Everett
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

12307 21st Ave SE

12307 21st Avenue Southeast · (425) 243-5082
Location

12307 21st Avenue Southeast, Everett, WA 98208
Silver Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 12307 21st Ave SE · Avail. Aug 29

$2,495

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2075 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
12307 21st Ave SE Available 08/29/20 4 Bedroom With Almost New Appliances Available Now! - Please email the current residents to schedule a tour: 12307Everett@gmail.com

Come check out this 2-story 4/2.5 Freshly painted exterior last year, gracious living & dining room with cove ceiling. Kitchen boasts all new stainless appliances, an abundance of cabinets, and opens to the family room with gas fireplace. Beautiful scraped wood floors flow through the entire downstairs. Upstairs is the spacious master with en suite bath, 3 generous bedrooms and another full bath. Private, fully fenced back yard, situated on a cul-de-sac, with good freeway access for commuters!

The location can't be be a when living here. You are just minutes away from Thorton A Sullivan Park, Everett Mall and much much more!

It is available 08/29/2020. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.

(RLNE4646092)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12307 21st Ave SE have any available units?
12307 21st Ave SE has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 12307 21st Ave SE have?
Some of 12307 21st Ave SE's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12307 21st Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
12307 21st Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12307 21st Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12307 21st Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 12307 21st Ave SE offer parking?
No, 12307 21st Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 12307 21st Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12307 21st Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12307 21st Ave SE have a pool?
No, 12307 21st Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 12307 21st Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 12307 21st Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 12307 21st Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12307 21st Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
