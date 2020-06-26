9211 NE 180th St

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Unique 3 Bedroom In A Great Location! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/d916ec103d



This home has many great features, like the large yard that is fully fenced, rv parking and an oversized garage. The possibilities are endless with this spacious home. It also has a full kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. Good size bedrooms and large living room area that is perfect for entertaining guests. You will not be disappointed when you take a look at this home!



The location is amazing! Bothell High School is walking distance in the highly sought out Northshore School District. The Park at Bothell Landing is right around the corner with QFC for your grocery shopping needs. Easy access to HWY 522 and I405.



It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please contact us at gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings too.



(RLNE4103613)