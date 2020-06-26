All apartments in Bothell
9211 NE 180th St
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:35 AM

9211 NE 180th St

9211 Northeast 180th Street · No Longer Available
Location

9211 Northeast 180th Street, Bothell, WA 98011
Westhill

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Unique 3 Bedroom In A Great Location! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/d916ec103d

This home has many great features, like the large yard that is fully fenced, rv parking and an oversized garage. The possibilities are endless with this spacious home. It also has a full kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. Good size bedrooms and large living room area that is perfect for entertaining guests. You will not be disappointed when you take a look at this home!

The location is amazing! Bothell High School is walking distance in the highly sought out Northshore School District. The Park at Bothell Landing is right around the corner with QFC for your grocery shopping needs. Easy access to HWY 522 and I405.

It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please contact us at gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings too.

(RLNE4103613)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9211 NE 180th St have any available units?
9211 NE 180th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
What amenities does 9211 NE 180th St have?
Some of 9211 NE 180th St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9211 NE 180th St currently offering any rent specials?
9211 NE 180th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9211 NE 180th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9211 NE 180th St is pet friendly.
Does 9211 NE 180th St offer parking?
Yes, 9211 NE 180th St offers parking.
Does 9211 NE 180th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9211 NE 180th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9211 NE 180th St have a pool?
No, 9211 NE 180th St does not have a pool.
Does 9211 NE 180th St have accessible units?
No, 9211 NE 180th St does not have accessible units.
Does 9211 NE 180th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9211 NE 180th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9211 NE 180th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 9211 NE 180th St does not have units with air conditioning.
