2313 211th St SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2313 211th St SE

2313 211th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2313 211th Street Southeast, Bothell, WA 98021
Canyon Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
*PENDING APPLICATION APPROVAL *Adorable Home at Thrasher's Corner/Canyon Park Bothell - *PENDING APPLICATION APPROVAL *Cute home in a quiet, family neighborhood. Downstairs has laminate flooring with fireplace and sliding door off to a patio and nicely maintained yard. Professional yard care included in the rent! Upstairs is carpeted with master bedroom/bath combination & other two bedrooms and upstairs laundry. Northshore School District, Conveniently located near and walking distance to shopping and major bus lines. , NO SMOKING $1995.00 per month, security deposit also $1000.00. Available Now Please email colleen@acernw.com or call to schedule a tour. Drive by the area before calling for a tour

2311-211th St SE Bothell WA 98012

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4464014)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2313 211th St SE have any available units?
2313 211th St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
What amenities does 2313 211th St SE have?
Some of 2313 211th St SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2313 211th St SE currently offering any rent specials?
2313 211th St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2313 211th St SE pet-friendly?
No, 2313 211th St SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bothell.
Does 2313 211th St SE offer parking?
No, 2313 211th St SE does not offer parking.
Does 2313 211th St SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2313 211th St SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2313 211th St SE have a pool?
No, 2313 211th St SE does not have a pool.
Does 2313 211th St SE have accessible units?
No, 2313 211th St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2313 211th St SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2313 211th St SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2313 211th St SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2313 211th St SE does not have units with air conditioning.
