19723 129th Ave NE

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly oven

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Woodinville Home!!! -

This home features beautiful hardwood floors on the main level. The home has an open concept kitchen/dining area/ family room. The kitchen has a center island/eat-in bar, double ovens, pantry and granite counters. The family room has a TV mount over the gas FP. There is a formal dining room and office with French doors. The upper level features a master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and 5-piece master bathroom. There are three additional bedrooms, loft area, full bathroom and a laundry room on this level. There is a path out the front door straight to the neighborhood park. No smoking and pets on approval only.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.



To view this house and others, visit website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $9,000 monthly income (first two applicants can combine incomes to meet income qualification, each additional applicant must qualify individually) and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



(RLNE5792605)