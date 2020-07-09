All apartments in Bothell
19723 129th Ave NE
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

19723 129th Ave NE

19723 129th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

19723 129th Avenue Northeast, Bothell, WA 98072
Hollyhills-Pioneer Hills-Morningside

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Woodinville Home!!! -
This home features beautiful hardwood floors on the main level. The home has an open concept kitchen/dining area/ family room. The kitchen has a center island/eat-in bar, double ovens, pantry and granite counters. The family room has a TV mount over the gas FP. There is a formal dining room and office with French doors. The upper level features a master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and 5-piece master bathroom. There are three additional bedrooms, loft area, full bathroom and a laundry room on this level. There is a path out the front door straight to the neighborhood park. No smoking and pets on approval only.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $9,000 monthly income (first two applicants can combine incomes to meet income qualification, each additional applicant must qualify individually) and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE5792605)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19723 129th Ave NE have any available units?
19723 129th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
What amenities does 19723 129th Ave NE have?
Some of 19723 129th Ave NE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19723 129th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
19723 129th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19723 129th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 19723 129th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 19723 129th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 19723 129th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 19723 129th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19723 129th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19723 129th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 19723 129th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 19723 129th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 19723 129th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 19723 129th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 19723 129th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19723 129th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 19723 129th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.

