15300 112th Ave NE

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

This top floor, end unit condominium offers territorial views w/a combination of privacy and convenience. Large living room w/vaulted ceilings and wood fireplace w/slider leading out to private deck. Updated kitchen features SS appliances, concrete counters & eating bar. Easy access to 405, Park N Ride, UW of Bothell, Woodinville Wine County, local shopping & restaurants. Located in the highly coveted Northshore Schools. Unit includes assigned carport space



Terms: 1st months rent & $1550 security deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. Pets okay.



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



