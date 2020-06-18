All apartments in Bothell
Bothell, WA
15300 112th Ave NE
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:10 PM

15300 112th Ave NE

15300 112th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

15300 112th Avenue Northeast, Bothell, WA 98011
Waynita-Simonds-Norway Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This top floor, end unit condominium offers territorial views w/a combination of privacy and convenience. Large living room w/vaulted ceilings and wood fireplace w/slider leading out to private deck. Updated kitchen features SS appliances, concrete counters & eating bar. Easy access to 405, Park N Ride, UW of Bothell, Woodinville Wine County, local shopping & restaurants. Located in the highly coveted Northshore Schools. Unit includes assigned carport space

Terms: 1st months rent & $1550 security deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. Pets okay.

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15300 112th Ave NE have any available units?
15300 112th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
What amenities does 15300 112th Ave NE have?
Some of 15300 112th Ave NE's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15300 112th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
15300 112th Ave NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15300 112th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 15300 112th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bothell.
Does 15300 112th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 15300 112th Ave NE does offer parking.
Does 15300 112th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15300 112th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15300 112th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 15300 112th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 15300 112th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 15300 112th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 15300 112th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 15300 112th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15300 112th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15300 112th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
