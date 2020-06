Amenities

10838 E Riverside Dr C-202 Available 06/01/20 Beautiful 2 bedrooms on Sammamish River - Perfect location overlooking the Sammamish River and Burke-Gilman Trail.

Stainless steel appliances.

Updated bathroom.

The Master Bedroom adjoins to the full bath & has custom closet.

Balcony with storage & a beautiful view of the river.

Two dedicated parking spaces (one covered).

Steps from the trail, minutes to Downtown Bothell or Woodinville



