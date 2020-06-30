All apartments in Auburn
Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:07 PM

910 E St SE

910 E Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

910 E Street Southeast, Auburn, WA 98002
South Auburn

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
range
oven
refrigerator
accepts section 8
This adorable home is conveniently located. Close to shopping, restaurants and schools. This residence has a great floor plan with plenty of windows bringing in light and 3 good-sized bedrooms. Large fully fenced backyard, perfect for entertaining.

Rental Terms:
Resident responsible for all utilities
Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.
Application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.

Property Address: 910 E St SE Auburn, Pierce County, Washington 98002

You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/910-E-St-Se-Auburn-WA-98002

Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5412206)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 E St SE have any available units?
910 E St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 910 E St SE have?
Some of 910 E St SE's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 910 E St SE currently offering any rent specials?
910 E St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 E St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 910 E St SE is pet friendly.
Does 910 E St SE offer parking?
No, 910 E St SE does not offer parking.
Does 910 E St SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 910 E St SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 E St SE have a pool?
No, 910 E St SE does not have a pool.
Does 910 E St SE have accessible units?
No, 910 E St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 910 E St SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 910 E St SE has units with dishwashers.
