Very well kept 3 bed, 2.5 bath and nearly new home with spacious kitchen that opens to a large family room with a cozy gas fireplace. Includes stainless steel appliances w/gas range, wood finish laminate flooring, granite counters & tankless hot water heater. Neighborhood park and close shopping, restaurants. Application fee is $40.00 per person 18 years old and above. Rent $ 2175.00 Deposit $2175.00