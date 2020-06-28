All apartments in Auburn
Last updated September 28 2019

1255 43rd St NE

1255 43rd Street Northeast
Location

1255 43rd Street Northeast, Auburn, WA 98002
North Auburn

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful home in Monterey Park Auburn - Application Pending

Light and Bright with upgrades galore! Amazing kitchen with large island, lovely hardwood floors, tile counter-tops, gas range/stove. Stay comfortable year round with heat pump and A/C! Main floor features spacious open concept and includes large bedroom and bath that could serve a second master on main. Upstairs the master suite has it all, 5 piece on-suit bath and spacious walk-in closet. Additional loft area upstairs and 2 additional bedrooms with Jack and Jill bath. Fenced backyard backs to a peaceful greenbelt. If you need fully furnished - high end modern furnishings may be negotiated. This one will not last so don't miss your chance to live in a newer, move-in ready home.

Pet may be considered with $50.00 pet rent and refundable deposit.

Richard@havenrent.com

#260

(RLNE2514608)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1255 43rd St NE have any available units?
1255 43rd St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 1255 43rd St NE have?
Some of 1255 43rd St NE's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1255 43rd St NE currently offering any rent specials?
1255 43rd St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1255 43rd St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1255 43rd St NE is pet friendly.
Does 1255 43rd St NE offer parking?
Yes, 1255 43rd St NE offers parking.
Does 1255 43rd St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1255 43rd St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1255 43rd St NE have a pool?
No, 1255 43rd St NE does not have a pool.
Does 1255 43rd St NE have accessible units?
No, 1255 43rd St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1255 43rd St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1255 43rd St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
