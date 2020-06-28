1255 43rd St NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful home in Monterey Park Auburn - Application Pending



Light and Bright with upgrades galore! Amazing kitchen with large island, lovely hardwood floors, tile counter-tops, gas range/stove. Stay comfortable year round with heat pump and A/C! Main floor features spacious open concept and includes large bedroom and bath that could serve a second master on main. Upstairs the master suite has it all, 5 piece on-suit bath and spacious walk-in closet. Additional loft area upstairs and 2 additional bedrooms with Jack and Jill bath. Fenced backyard backs to a peaceful greenbelt. If you need fully furnished - high end modern furnishings may be negotiated. This one will not last so don't miss your chance to live in a newer, move-in ready home.



Pet may be considered with $50.00 pet rent and refundable deposit.



Richard@havenrent.com



