Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM

11832 SE 323rd Pl

11832 Southeast 323rd Place · No Longer Available
Location

11832 Southeast 323rd Place, Auburn, WA 98092
Lea Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Three bedroom single-family house near Lea Hill Park.

Features:

- 3 bed / 1 bath
- Stainless Microwave, Refrigerator, Electric (Stove) Range, Dishwasher, In-Unit Laundry
- Central A/C & Heat Pump (Furnace)
- Hardwood Floors
- Finished Outbuilding

Nearby schools include Green River Community College, Lea Hill Elementary School and Rainier Middle School.

Rental Terms:
Resident responsible for all utilities
Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.
Application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.

Property Address: 11832 SE 323rd Pl Auburn, WA 98092 Pierce County, Washington 98092

You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/11832-Se-323Rd-Pl-Auburn-WA-98092.

Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5412246)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

