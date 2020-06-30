Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Three bedroom single-family house near Lea Hill Park.



Features:



- 3 bed / 1 bath

- Stainless Microwave, Refrigerator, Electric (Stove) Range, Dishwasher, In-Unit Laundry

- Central A/C & Heat Pump (Furnace)

- Hardwood Floors

- Finished Outbuilding



Nearby schools include Green River Community College, Lea Hill Elementary School and Rainier Middle School.



Rental Terms:

Resident responsible for all utilities

Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.

Application fee is $49 per adult.

Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.

Rental insurance required.



Property Address: 11832 SE 323rd Pl Auburn, WA 98092 Pierce County, Washington 98092



You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/11832-Se-323Rd-Pl-Auburn-WA-98092.



Rental Criteria Includes:

- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation

- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent

- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership

- Security deposit based on credit approval

- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances

- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent

- We do not accept portable screening reports

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #WA DOL 20922

(425) 256-2122



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5412246)