Amenities
Three bedroom single-family house near Lea Hill Park.
Features:
- 3 bed / 1 bath
- Stainless Microwave, Refrigerator, Electric (Stove) Range, Dishwasher, In-Unit Laundry
- Central A/C & Heat Pump (Furnace)
- Hardwood Floors
- Finished Outbuilding
Nearby schools include Green River Community College, Lea Hill Elementary School and Rainier Middle School.
Rental Terms:
Resident responsible for all utilities
Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions.
Application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.
Property Address: 11832 SE 323rd Pl Auburn, WA 98092 Pierce County, Washington 98092
You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.
Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/11832-Se-323Rd-Pl-Auburn-WA-98092.
Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122
www.mynd.co
