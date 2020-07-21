All apartments in Auburn
1101 3RD ST SE

1101 3rd Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1101 3rd Street Southeast, Auburn, WA 98002
North Auburn

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
Auburn Home - Available NOW! This enchanting 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is situated on a large corner lot with a fenced and sizeable yard. Tall ceilings adorn a comfortable living and dining room with new flooring that leads to the large kitchen, complete with modern appliances. Washer and dryer just off the kitchen in a small sunroom that leads to the backyard. A small hallway opens to each bedroom with the full bathroom (clawfoot tub included) inbetween. Plenty of off-street parking. 1 dog or cat with refundable deposit. No smoking please.

Easy access to downtown Auburn restaurants, coffee shops, freeways, Boeing, Seattle, and more.

For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Netanya Richards, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at netanya@avenueoneresidential.com, (206) 465-7594.

#AvenueOneResidential #AuburnWA #Auburn #AuburnRentals

(RLNE5470817)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

