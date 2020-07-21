1101 3RD ST SE

Amenities

in unit laundry parking coffee bar

Auburn Home - Available NOW! This enchanting 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is situated on a large corner lot with a fenced and sizeable yard. Tall ceilings adorn a comfortable living and dining room with new flooring that leads to the large kitchen, complete with modern appliances. Washer and dryer just off the kitchen in a small sunroom that leads to the backyard. A small hallway opens to each bedroom with the full bathroom (clawfoot tub included) inbetween. Plenty of off-street parking. 1 dog or cat with refundable deposit. No smoking please.



Easy access to downtown Auburn restaurants, coffee shops, freeways, Boeing, Seattle, and more.



For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Netanya Richards, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at netanya@avenueoneresidential.com, (206) 465-7594.



