Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher furnished bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park parking playground pool e-payments garage guest parking accessible 24hr gym 24hr maintenance game room internet access internet cafe media room package receiving pool table

DOWN BY THE RIVER, JUST OUTSIDE THE CITY. Beautiful interiors. Peaceful surroundings. And a level of convenience you thought you could only hope to find. For those who head into DC regularly, the VRE station is walking distance from Riverside Station Apartments. If Fort Belvoir or Quantico is part of your regular commute, both Route 1 and I-95 are also within a few short miles. When you are home, panoramic views of the Potomac make this space especially inviting, as does its proximity to Stonebridge Town Center (with all the essentials: Apple, Wegman’s and Starbucks) and the Potomac Mills Mall, one of the world's largest designer outlet malls, (Neiman Marcus and Bloomingdale’s, anyone?) Come experience what true convenience and comfort feels like at Riverside Station.