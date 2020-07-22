Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool pool table shuffle board cats allowed dogs allowed parking gym bbq/grill game room online portal smoke-free community

Welcome, Elevations One! We are excited to announce the new rebrand for Glen Arbor. Residents are embracing the change and enjoying the brand-new Clubhouse featuring a billiard table, shuffleboard, arcade games, cyber lounge and kitchenette. The ultimate spot for relaxation and entertaining! This 209-unit property in Woodbridge, VA is conveniently located near I95 and only 30 minutes to DC. Income Qualifications! To be eligible, your household's total income must not exceed certain set maximums. Household size of 1 income must not exceed $49,260, size of (2) $56,280, size of (3) $63,300, size of (4) $70,320, size of (5) $75,960, size of (6) $81,600, size of (7) $87,240, & size of (8) $92,880. 2 people per bedroom.