All apartments in Woodbridge
Find more places like Elevations One.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodbridge, VA
/
Elevations One
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:03 PM

Elevations One

1905 Stevens Road · (703) 782-5089
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Rent Credit @Move-In! --- $750 OFF 1st Month's Rent! Credited Back App Fee @Move-In! *Move by 7/26 - 1, 2 & 4 Bedrooms ONLY*
Browse Similar Places
Woodbridge
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1905 Stevens Road, Woodbridge, VA 22191

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14310-207 · Avail. now

$1,279

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 14305-809 · Avail. now

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1010 sqft

Unit 14306-611 · Avail. now

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1010 sqft

Unit 14300-1201 · Avail. now

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1010 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elevations One.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
pool table
shuffle board
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
bbq/grill
game room
online portal
smoke-free community
Welcome, Elevations One! We are excited to announce the new rebrand for Glen Arbor. Residents are embracing the change and enjoying the brand-new Clubhouse featuring a billiard table, shuffleboard, arcade games, cyber lounge and kitchenette. The ultimate spot for relaxation and entertaining! This 209-unit property in Woodbridge, VA is conveniently located near I95 and only 30 minutes to DC. Income Qualifications! To be eligible, your household's total income must not exceed certain set maximums. Household size of 1 income must not exceed $49,260, size of (2) $56,280, size of (3) $63,300, size of (4) $70,320, size of (5) $75,960, size of (6) $81,600, size of (7) $87,240, & size of (8) $92,880. 2 people per bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30
Deposit: $550 - One months rent
Additional: Highly Suggested
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $40
restrictions: Breed and weight
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Elevations One have any available units?
Elevations One has 7 units available starting at $1,279 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Elevations One have?
Some of Elevations One's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elevations One currently offering any rent specials?
Elevations One is offering the following rent specials: Rent Credit @Move-In! --- $750 OFF 1st Month's Rent! Credited Back App Fee @Move-In! *Move by 7/26 - 1, 2 & 4 Bedrooms ONLY*
Is Elevations One pet-friendly?
Yes, Elevations One is pet friendly.
Does Elevations One offer parking?
Yes, Elevations One offers parking.
Does Elevations One have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Elevations One offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Elevations One have a pool?
Yes, Elevations One has a pool.
Does Elevations One have accessible units?
No, Elevations One does not have accessible units.
Does Elevations One have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Elevations One has units with dishwashers.
Does Elevations One have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Elevations One has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Elevations One?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Station
1400 Eisenhower Cir
Woodbridge, VA 22191
Riverside Station Apartments
14110 Big Crest Ln
Woodbridge, VA 22191
Potomac Vista
14101 Kristin Ct
Woodbridge, VA 22191
Flats at Neabsco
2701 Neabsco Common Pl
Woodbridge, VA 22191
County Center Crossing
7000 Lakota Dr
Woodbridge, VA 22192
Bell Stonebridge
14701 River Walk Way
Woodbridge, VA 22191
The Preserve at Caton's Crossing Apartments
2760 Green Ash Loop
Woodbridge, VA 22192
The Landings at Markhams Grant
15750 Norris Point Way
Woodbridge, VA 22191

Similar Pages

Woodbridge 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWoodbridge 2 Bedroom Apartments
Woodbridge Apartments with GymsWoodbridge Apartments with Parking
Woodbridge Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VA
Wheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VAOxon Hill, MDFort Washington, MDLincolnia, VA
Potomac, MDManassas Park, VAForestville, MDGlassmanor, MDIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VAGroveton, VAFair Lakes, VABailey's Crossroads, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity