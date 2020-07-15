/
studio apartments
7 Studio Apartments for rent in Woodbridge, VA
15 Units Available
Woodlee Terrace
12525 Gordon Blvd, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
$1,212
323 sqft
Friendly apartment community situated off Route 123. Close to Potomac Mills and Occoquan Bay National Wildlife Reserve. Select apartments feature views of the Occoquan River. Fitness center and business center located on the premises.
3 Units Available
Longview Apartments
13725 Lynn St, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
$1,149
550 sqft
With Jefferson Plaza and Marumsco Plaza Shopping Centers only minutes away, residents have access to great dining and shopping options. Community features an on-site gym and swimming pool. Units are furnished.
Results within 10 miles of Woodbridge
35 Units Available
Fort Belvoir
Belvoir Square
9142 Richmond Hwy, Fort Belvoir, VA
Studio
$1,765
611 sqft
Luxury green living apartments in prime location. Units include stainless steel appliances and fireplace. Community offers 24-hour gym, game room, pool, business center and valet service. Quick access to two Metro stations and highways.
7 Units Available
Fort Belvoir
Haven Fort Belvoir
9190 Richmond Hwy, Fort Belvoir, VA
Studio
$1,445
410 sqft
Affordable luxury living in a pristine neighborhood. Elegantly furnished with granite counters. Pool, gym and more. Conveniently located minutes from the South Gate of Fort Belvoir, Potomac Mills Outlet Mall and Tackett's Mill.
1 Unit Available
6987 EARLSTON DR
6987 Earlston Drive, Kingstowne, VA
Studio
$1,000
Rent private entrance small furnished basement in heart of Kingstown Town Center walking distance to the shopping center, Restaurants, shops, Movie Theater, and more.
1 Unit Available
6128 BRANDON AVE #220
6128 Brandon Avenue, Springfield, VA
Studio
$29,722
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6128 BRANDON AVE #220 in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
9300-F OLD KEENE MILL RD
9300 Old Keene Mill Rd, Burke, VA
Studio
$1,500
Cathedral ceilings, spectacular views and lots of natural sunlight for you to consume while working in the open space. Storage, kitchenette and offices. Bathroom in suite. Office on 2nd floor. No elevator.
