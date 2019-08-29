6142 BARDU AVENUE

Terrific single family home in quiet neighborhood! Property will be freshly painted! Bright & Sunny eat-in kitchen. Large Rooms. Fully fenced, spacious rear yard with deck. Convenient location to Metro Bus. VRE, I-95,Ft Belvoir & Pentagon
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
