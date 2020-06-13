/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:05 AM
165 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Springfield, VA
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8852 Surveyors Place
8852 Surveyors Place, West Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,347
1590 sqft
FOR RENT - TOWNHOME IN SPRINGFIELD VA - (8852 Surveyors Place) - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
8345 FORRESTER BOULEVARD
8345 Forrester Boulevard, West Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1540 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroomTownhouse with 2 Full Baths and 2 Half Baths! Spacious room layout with large fenced private back yard - Great for Summer Barbeque's and entertaining! Great commuter location for all major work centers in DC and VA.
1 of 54
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
7718 GROMWELL COURT
7718 Gromwell Court, West Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2085 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7718 GROMWELL COURT in West Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
6002 FORREST HOLLOW LANE
6002 Forest Hollow Lane, West Springfield, VA
Beautiful home in Timbers, with large rooms, large kit., w/table space, hardwood floors on main and large finished basement with den or non conforming 4th. bedroom with a full bath.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
8076 WHITLERS CREEK COURT
8076 Whitlers Creek Court, West Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2486 sqft
NICE AND CLEAN AND FRESH. LOTS OF NATURAL SUNLIGHT THROUGHOUT. LARGE KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND GRANITE COUNTERS. NEW STOVE WITH DOUBLE OVENS.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
6002 SHERBORN LANE
6002 Sherborn Lane, West Springfield, VA
Very nice colonial in wooded settion; 2 car garage. Spectacular commuting options and access to DC or the Pentagon. Bus stop 1/3 block from front door (about 30 minutes to Pentagon...Metrobus 18G); VRE about a mile. About 5 minutes to beltway.
1 of 46
Last updated June 3 at 04:25am
1 Unit Available
8629 RESECA LANE
8629 Reseca Lane, West Springfield, VA
Bright and Open Home on Culdesac. Walking distance to Cardinal Forest ES and West Springfield HS. 4BRs, 3BAs, fenced yard, garage, lovely covered patios and more! Owner/Agent
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
8089 WHITLERS CREEK COURT
8089 Whitlers Creek Court, West Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1750 sqft
Enjoy this first time rental filled with updates from top to bottom. Conveniently located to Ft. Belvoir, NGA, the beltway, and the Springfield-Franconia Metro.
1 of 55
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
7914 VIOLA STREET
7914 Viola Street, West Springfield, VA
Charming Rolling Forest 5 Bedroom 3.
1 of 27
Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
8408 MILLWOOD DRIVE
8408 Millwood Drive, West Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1690 sqft
3 Level Townhouse w/ 1 Car Garage in Millwood Estates off of Old Keene Mill Rd & Rolling Rd. 3 BR/3.5 BA, 2 Fire Places, Newer Kitchen Appliances, 2 Tier Deck. Wood Flooring on All 3 Levels.
Results within 1 mile of West Springfield
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
6341 PINE VIEW COURT
6341 Pine View Court, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1656 sqft
Available 8/1. 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathroom townhouse condo in Keene Mill Woods community. Walking to the bus stop, park and ride, and shopping center. Close to two parks, golf clubs, and Lake Burke.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5908 Kara Pl
5908 Kara Place, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1276 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3BR/2.5 Bath Cute & Contemporary Townhouse by VRE - Property Id: 292231 Cute & Contemporary 3BR, 2.5 Bath, 4 split level townhouse in Burke at nearly 1,300 s.f.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5988 Meadow Brook Dr.
5988 Meadow Brook Drive, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1962 sqft
5988 Meadow Brook Dr. Available 06/26/20 Luxury 3BR, 3.5BA, 2car garage TH in Burke - Luxury 3BR 3.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5912 Kara Place
5912 Kara Place, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1276 sqft
5912 Kara Place Available 07/01/20 3-bed 2.5-bath Townhouse Well situated close to George Mason University, I-495 - Burke - Incredible 3 bed 2.5 bath on express metro bus lines directly to the Pentagon and on VRE line within walking distance.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
6111 LUNDY PLACE
6111 Lundy Place, Burke, VA
Gorgeous 5BR 3.5BA colonial on quiet cul-de-sac in sought after Bent Tree.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
7694 MIDDLE VALLEY COURT
7694 Middle Valley Drive, Newington Forest, VA
Lovely updated colonial on cul-de-sac. in WEST SPRINGFIELD HS PYRAMID, 3 level, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, plantation shutters, laminate wood floors, Trex deck w/Sun Shade Awning, shed, fenced rear yard.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
7204 BURTON HILL CT
7204 Burton Hill Court, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Charming Townhome is a Commuters Dream! Short distance to Metro bus and Park and Ride with Direct Bus to Pentagon/ Easy Access to Fairfax County Pkwy and 95. This bright and sunny 3 Bedroom, 3.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
7384 HIDDEN KNOLLS COURT
7384 Hidden Knolls Court, Newington Forest, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1742 sqft
3 BR/3.5 BA townhouse with 4 finished levels. 2 fireplaces. Hardwood floors on main level. Eat-in kitchen with granite & Stainless Steel Appliances. Spacious deck off main level w/ attached stairs leading to fenced patio.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
5843 BANNING PLACE
5843 Banning Place, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1606 sqft
Well maintained...a real find...lovely brick townhouse in the heart of Burke...3 full levels...updated country kitchen with corian countertops, maple cabinets, and hardwood flooring...fenced back yard backs to lovely trees...
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
6534 MILVA LANE
6534 Milva Lane, Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1446 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6534 MILVA LANE in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
6517 MILVA LANE
6517 Milva Lane, Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2045 sqft
Welcome to a lovely, spacious, light-filled end-unit townhouse with hardwood floors, airy bedrooms with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, soaking tub, and dual vanities. Cozy gas fireplace in rec room.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
5515 MITCHAM CT
5515 Mitcham Court, Kings Park, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Completely remodeled end unit home in popular Danbury Forest! Peaceful setting backing to trees. Lower level walkout with fireplace, washer dryer, & storage. Fenced in yard. Danbury Forest community pool.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
8003 BETHELEN WOODS LANE
8003 Bethelen Woods Lane, Newington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1980 sqft
Three level townhouse sought after Bethelen Woods. Updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout the main level. Newer carpet. Spacious master bedroom with en suite.
1 of 65
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
8610 POWDER HORN ROAD
8610 Powder Horn Road, Burke, VA
1 Year Lease for now.
