Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:34 PM

401 Apartments for rent in West Springfield, VA with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in West Springfield means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider be... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6070 Hollow Knoll Ct
6070 Hollow Knoll Court, West Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1785 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Townhouse - Property Id: 136287 * Charming brick front 3 level townhouse in family oriented neighborhood . * New kitchen cabinets and granite countertops.

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
7804 HARROWGATE CIR #D
7804 Harrowgate Circle, West Springfield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
Top floor! Light and bright! Well maintained 2 Bed/ 2 Baths. Beautiful kitchen with Silestone Countertop, Updated Appliances & maple cabinets. FR DR, LR with vaulted ceiling, window seat, bumped out windows filling the room with sunlight.
Results within 1 mile of West Springfield

Last updated July 22 at 09:16 PM
1 Unit Available
6379 FENESTRA COURT
6379 Fenestra Court, Burke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1107 sqft
One level living with walkout to large cement patio overlooking woods.
Results within 5 miles of West Springfield
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
10 Units Available
Ravensworth Towers
4327 Ravensworth Rd, Annandale, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,440
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1177 sqft
Close proximity to I-395 and I-49. Upgraded units feature maple cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Outdoor living includes community garden, pool, sundeck, courtyard and BBQ/grill. 24 hour gym and coffee bar.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
48 Units Available
The Residences at Springfield Station
6802 Junction Blvd, Springfield, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,560
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1177 sqft
Convenient for commuters with easy access to I-395, I-495 and Fairfax County Parkway. Luxurious complex features fully equipped fitness center and resort-style pool. Units have in-unit laundry, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
29 Units Available
Vistas of Annandale
7931 Patriot Dr, Annandale, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,377
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1346 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,171
1526 sqft
Situated just inside the Beltway and within close proximity to Dulles and Reagan airports, DC, Fair Oaks Mall and Alexandria. Recently renovated units. Tenants have access to pool and 24 hour gym. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
24 Units Available
London Park Apartments
Cascade at Landmark
300 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,497
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1169 sqft
Located just off of 1-395 for the best access to Alexandria dining and entertainment. Gorgeous units with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen and exceptional views of the city.
Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
19 Units Available
The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln, Kingstowne, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,799
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,829
1058 sqft
Luxurious 1-2 bedroom apartments offer privacy and comfort. Conveniently located near shopping, major highways and Kingstowne Community and Rec Centers. All units recently renovated and fully furnished.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
11 Units Available
Lincolnia
Curve 6100
6100 Lincolnia Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,785
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1114 sqft
Modern-aesthetic units with granite countertops, in-unit laundry, garages, and a putting green and pool on the grounds. Pet-friendly community conveniently located near Turkeycock Run Stream Valley Park.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
42 Units Available
Fairfax Square
9860 Fairfax Sq, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,531
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,814
1290 sqft
Near Providence Park and just a few yards from Highway 123. Apartments are carpeted and include a fireplace and a fully equipped kitchen. Community facilities include a gym, business center, pool and clubhouse.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
10 Units Available
Bren Mar Apartments
6374 Beryl Rd, Lincolnia, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,407
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,608
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,183
928 sqft
Close to Old Town Alexandria and just off the I-395, Bren Mar Apartments is conveniently situated near the country's best school districts and county parks. Enjoy in-built laundry and the community's own pool and gym.
Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
21 Units Available
London Park Apartments
South Port
6112 Edsall Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,572
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,663
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,232
1157 sqft
Attractive Apartments, located near Van Dorn Street, provide convenient access to the Metro bus line and are pet friendly. Situated among lush greenery, amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center and a newly designed playground.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
15 Units Available
Vista Laurel Highlands
8141 McCauley Way, Laurel Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,665
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1364 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances, along with open floor plans and outdoor living spaces. Ready access to D.C. Metro, near I-95 and Laurel Hill Park.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
31 Units Available
Lincolnia
Crystal Woods of Alexandria
4905 Southland Ave, Lincolnia, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1249 sqft
Luxury, newly renovated units offer residents deep soaking tubs, open floor plans and breathtaking views. The community includes pool, playground and clubhouse. Great location for commuters, close to I-495, I-95 and I-395.
Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
$
18 Units Available
Burke Shire Commons Apartments
5812 Chase Commons Ct, Burke Centre, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,514
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hardwood floors, granite counter-top kitchens and spacious living quarters that include a patio tenants may access from both the living-room and the bedroom compliment grounds that include a clubhouse/coffee-bar, a gym and a pool.
Last updated July 22 at 01:00 PM
$
42 Units Available
Sullivan Place
5575 Vincent Gate Ter, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,485
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1164 sqft
Bren Mar Park and Interstates 95, 395 and 495 are within minutes of this community. There's a fitness center, stylish swimming pool and shuttle bus service. Units feature breakfast bars, track lighting and a fireplace.
Last updated July 22 at 06:17 PM
50 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton
7630 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
For convenience and beauty, The Woods of Fairfax in Lorton cannot be bettered. Close to the Metro Station and I-95, residents will enjoy onsite tennis courts and access to local malls and nearby post office.
Last updated July 22 at 06:09 PM
$
14 Units Available
London Park Apartments
Arrive Alexandria
240 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
943 sqft
Premiere location off of I-395, right near Stevenson Park and a host of shopping and dining options. Beautiful, unique units feature balconies with views of the city, while the community offers free gym and laundry.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
53 Units Available
The Amberleigh
8301 Anderson Dr, Woodburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,458
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,192
1523 sqft
Close to several parks and I-495, in Mosaic District near Dunn Loring Metro. Beautiful, bright, 1-3 bedroom apartments feature eat-in kitchens and in-unit W/D. Business center, fitness room, picnic area and playground.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
18 Units Available
Henley at Kingstowne
7150 Rock Ridge Ln, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,622
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,346
1352 sqft
Located in the historic section of Alexandria, these beautiful 1-2 bedroom apartments are surrounded by gorgeous landscaping. The property features a pool, tennis courts and a completely equipped fitness center to enjoy.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
12 Units Available
Woodside
7525 Woodside Ln, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,731
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in Fairfax, VA but close enough to commute to Washington, D.C., Woodside delivers on comfort and luxury. Features open-lot parking. All apartments fitted with air conditioning and modern kitchen conveniences.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
8 Units Available
The Parliaments
7409 Eastmoreland Rd, Annandale, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,611
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,886
994 sqft
Located inside the Beltway. Hi-rise or garden-style units with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and extra storage. All-inclusive rent. Outdoor living features pool and playground area. Gym. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
5 Units Available
Saratoga Square
7816 Rolling View Ln, Springfield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,851
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1012 sqft
Neighborhood community just minutes from Fort Belvoir, Newington, and downtown Washington, D.C. Pet-friendly 2-bedroom apartments welcome military service professionals. Modern granite counters, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Easy access to Fairfax County Parkway.
Last updated July 22 at 06:33 PM
5 Units Available
Park Place at Van Dorn
6001 Archstone Way, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,798
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,248
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Park Place at Van Dorn, an apartment community in Alexandria, VA.
City Guide for West Springfield, VA

West Springfield the town was named for a railroad station, which in turn was named for an estate - that of one Alexandria, VA businessman and railroad board of directors member, Henry Daingerfield.

With a population of just over 22,000, this charming suburban community is a great place to rent an apartment. Here's why: if you're looking for a house to rent or to rent an apartment in West Springfield, you'll have plenty of options, conveniently close to the shopping mecca of the Springfield mall, and an easy drive to the commercial and cultural center of Washington, D.C., just 14 miles away. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in West Springfield, VA

Finding apartments with a pool in West Springfield means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in West Springfield could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

